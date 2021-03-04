Buffalo Market Launches "Restaurant Bridge" a Covid Relief Program for Small Businesses -- Applications Open

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffalo Market today announced it is providing a new program to give restaurants and select businesses access to six-month lines of credit. "Restaurant Bridge" is a Covid Relief Program for small businesses to further give back to communities in need during this unprecedented time.

Restaurants across California are heavily impacted by the ongoing pandemic. This relief program from Buffalo Market embodies the importance of working together and supporting each other through these difficult times.

The program was first piloted several weeks ago in San Francisco and is now being rolled out to more businesses in the Bay Area and, based on availability, the rest of the state.

"Restaurants and hospitality workers have made tremendous sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Sean Howell, Co-Founder at Buffalo Market. "Many restaurants have pivoted to delivery and takeout to continue serving their communities while keeping Californians safe. Restaurant Bridge is an effort to provide those businesses much needed relief and to help them to stay afloat."

The success of businesses owners is central to that goal. "Through this program we hope to help over 1,000 California businesses and over 50,000 restaurant workers," added Adam Olejniczak, Buffalo Market CEO.

Applications are available today through April 17th, 2021 and selected restaurants will be notified of approval within 72 hours.

Once approved, businesses will be able to order from Buffalo Market to supply their restaurants and businesses with needed provisions after which payments will not become due for up to six months. The Restaurant Bridge program is free of any additional fees and interest.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, Buffalo Market has taken significant steps to ensure the safety of our staff, our industry and our local community. We know we are not alone in our sacrifices, nor in our many needs to pivot, so supporting businesses who are doing the same, is critical. We believe we have to support each and that is why Buffalo Market launched Restaurant Bridge," said Howell.

About Buffalo Market

Buffalo Market is a pioneering company putting fresh, local groceries in the palm of your hand, and on a mission to reinvent the food system for good. The online grocer is designed for restaurants and businesses, to order wholesale food for next door delivery. The company is the only online grocer that focuses on local, affordable produce. Buffalo Market's online experience is the simplest way to have a farmers' market experience that is affordable every day of the week.

