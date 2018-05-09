Buffalo Medical Group Recognized by NCQA for High Quality Clinical Oncology Care

Established by NCQA in 2016, the PCMH-O designation recognizes oncologists who exceed Patient-Centered Specialty Practice (PCSP) expectations of coordination and communication, and who deliver whole-person, evidence-based care and support to patients undergoing cancer treatment.

"We are honored to be the only provider in the entire state and one of the few nationally to be recognized in this way," said Robert Zielinski, M.D., Associate Medical Director and Medical Oncologist. "It is a gratifying affirmation of our core principle of cancer care: to provide state of the art treatment while remembering that every case is a person and a family whose lives have been turned upside down by the diagnosis."

NCQA has also recognized BMG as a Level 3 PCSP and a Level 3 Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH). Level 3 is the highest recognition level that can be awarded, highlighting BMG's patient centric high quality model of care.

Dr. Zielinski said the NCQA seal is a symbol of quality and a reliable indicator to BMG patients and the entire local health care marketplace that BMG is well-managed and delivers high-quality care and service. "NCQA consistently raises the bar and creates new standards that promote the adoption of strategies that are believed to improve care, enhance services and reduce costs," Dr. Zielinski explained.

BMG has been a participating practice in NCQA recognition programs since 2009.

All four BMG primary care locations – Williamsville, Orchard Park, Buffalo and Elma – have been PCMH certified for nearly 10 years.

As a multispecialty group, BMG's specialists continuously strive to provide patients with the highest level of care possible, and in doing so, have contributed to BMG being recognized as a PCSP. As of 2018, BMG is the fourth organization to be recognized in New York State, and the only one to be recognized in Western New York.

