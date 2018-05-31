Buffalo, NY Travel Nurse Agency Celebrates Anniversary with Hiring Push

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Call it a homegrown success! GHR Travel Nursing, a travel nursing agency based in Buffalo, New York, is celebrating the completion of their first year of operations in June. During the past 12 months, they've seen consistent business growth and growing demand for their travel nurse placement services.

Cheryl Wilhelm, President, GHR Travel Nursing

"It has been such an exciting year," said Cheryl Wilhelm, President of GHR Healthcare and a life-long Buffalo native. "We literally started from scratch and today have travel nurses working at hospitals across the country. We've doubled our staff size in the first year, and looking to do that again in year two. Having grown up in Buffalo going to Mt. St. Mary Academy and Canisius College, it's exciting to bring employment opportunities to the men and women of my hometown!"

GHR Travel Nursing, a member of the GHR Healthcare family, made the decision to base its Travel Nursing Division in Buffalo due in large part to Wilhelm's experience in the market and the industry. With over twenty-years of healthcare and travel nurse staffing experience, she knows the area has a rich supply of experienced managers, recruiters and account managers to pull from.

The company also has aggressive growth plans in place for year two. Having already tripled their square footage with a move into new office space earlier this year, they now have plans to expand their employee base. Over the next 6 months, they intend to add an additional 25 to 30 new team members.

Wilhelm believes the company is a reflection of the city she loves. "I think we're a lot like Buffalo. We're a group of hard-working people who are passionate about what they do, who enjoy working together, and who support each other unconditionally. Those are characteristics that make Buffalo a special city, and what makes GHR Travel Nursing a special company."

About GHR Travel Nursing

Based in Buffalo, NY, GHR Travel Nursing specializes in the sourcing, recruiting and placement of Registered Nurses on travel assignments at hospitals and healthcare facilities across the United States. They are a member of the GHR Healthcare family of staffing companies.

