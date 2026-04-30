BUFFALO, N.Y., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Can decorative plaster and gilding really be saved, even when they appear beyond repair? According to a HelloNation article, Restoration Expert Brett Swiatek of Swiatek Studios in Buffalo explains that in most cases, the answer is yes. Through a careful blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern conservation methods, even the most delicate and damaged details can be restored to their original beauty.

Brett Swiatek, Owner Speed Speed

The art of ornamental plaster restoration begins with careful documentation and testing. Every inch of a ceiling or wall is photographed and examined before any tools are used. Conservators stabilize loose plaster using fine adhesive injections that reconnect the material to its base layer. When portions are missing, molds are made from surviving sections so that replacements replicate the original design exactly. This precision ensures that restored elements maintain the building's historical authenticity.

In the same way, gilding restoration follows a methodical process rooted in both science and artistry. Authentic gold leaf—typically 22 or 23 karats—is laid over a prepared surface known as gesso and bole. When flaking or dulling occurs, conservators clean the surface and test how much of the original material can be retained. The goal, as Swiatek emphasizes, is preservation, not replacement. Only areas with severe loss are re-gilded, and even then, the new gold leaf is applied to match the original tone and sheen through delicate gold leaf repair techniques.

Environmental conditions often contribute to the deterioration of decorative plaster. Fluctuations in moisture or temperature can cause cracking or delamination, especially in historic buildings where climate control was never part of the design. During a historic building restoration, it's common for Swiatek and his team to address these root causes alongside the visible damage. Repairs might include fixing roof leaks, improving ventilation, or managing interior humidity to ensure the restored plaster remains stable long after the project concludes.

Lighting also plays a key role in how restored surfaces are perceived. Properly designed lighting can emphasize the texture of ornamental plaster restoration and the subtle shimmer of gilded elements. Modern LED systems are often installed to provide illumination without generating heat, protecting fragile surfaces from further stress. This balance between technology and tradition allows both the art and structure to shine.

In more complex cases, entire ceilings may require temporary support while structural issues above them are addressed. This level of plaster ceiling preservation demands coordination between engineers, plasterers, and artisans. The goal is to ensure that safety and authenticity go hand in hand. Once the support work is complete, the ceiling's artistic details are retouched and stabilized, bringing the entire space back to life in a way that honors its original craftsmanship.

Swiatek's approach to decorative plaster and gilding restoration is rooted in respect for the original artisans. Many of these techniques—such as molding, casting, and leaf application—have remained unchanged for centuries. His team's work continues this legacy, ensuring that modern restoration efforts are true to the spirit and skill of their predecessors. This reliance on traditional craftsmanship not only preserves history but also reinforces the value of art within architecture.

When done properly, restoration reveals rather than replaces. It brings forward the hidden character of a structure, showing the connection between the people who built it and those who maintain it today. For Swiatek, every historic building restoration project is an opportunity to revive more than ornamentation—it's a chance to renew the pride and identity embedded within the space.

Through his expertise, Swiatek demonstrates that even fragile plaster or faded gilding can be preserved with patience, knowledge, and respect for the past. His work underscores that these elements are not just decorative but essential to the history and soul of every building they adorn.

Can Decorative Plaster and Gilding Be Saved? features insights from Brett Swiatek, Restoration Expert of Buffalo, NY, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation