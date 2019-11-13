Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino Hosts Margarita Fest on November 16

SANTA FE, N.M., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Tequila Day was celebrated on July 24, 2019. But in Northern New Mexico, mark your calendars for November 16: That's when more than 36 distinct types, flavors and brands of tequila will be sampled and celebrated at Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino's annual Margarita Fest.

The 2019 Margarita Fest Takes Place November 16 at Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino

Tequila's history dates back to the 16th century near its namesake city in Mexico. When the Spanish conquistadors ran out of their own brandy, they began to distill agave to produce one of North America's first indigenous distilled spirits. Steadily growing in global popularity for over 400 years, today Americans consume more tequila than anyplace else in the world, with consumption jumping 9% in the last year alone.

"Tasting is the focus of this popular event," according to Scott Monell, Director of Food and Beverage at Buffalo Thunder. "In fact, many people in attendance will discover unusual methods of tequila preparation, unique recipes and distinct flavors that are sure to become their new favorites."

There are many surprising health benefits of tequila, Monell adds, emphasizing they can be attributed to the consumption of "100% agave" tequila.

In fact, according to a report issued by the American Chemical Society, consuming small amounts of tequila can actually help with weight loss, aid in digestion, work as a probiotic and even fight osteoporosis.

This is the fourth year Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino has hosted Margarita Fest, and the event is always a sell-out. In addition to the tequila tastings, much more activity is planned during the event, Monell said. Live entertainment includes music and a DJ, and there will be crafts, t-shirts and jewelry for sale. Though some food is included with the price of admission, additional menu options will also be available.

Margarita Fest kicks off at noon and runs through 4pm in the Tewa Grand Ballroom at Buffalo Thunder. This is an adults-only event and attendees must be 21 years of age or older with valid proof of identification. Advance purchase tickets are available for $27. Tickets may also be purchased on event day for $30. Parking is available free of charge. For more event information, visit www.buffalothunderresort.com .

Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino is located and operated by the Pueblo of Pojoaque just north of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Opened in 2008, Buffalo Thunder joined the ranks of the casino elite of New Mexico, included its sister casino, Cities of Gold. Art from Native contributors statewide, and from many different Pueblos, are displayed proudly throughout the casino.

