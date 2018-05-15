Buffalo Wild Wings Community Day Raises Record-Breaking Amount for Local Boys & Girls Clubs

The fundraiser is part of Buffalo Wild Wings' Team Up for Kids™ initiative, which is focused on building communities where kids can thrive, compete and belong to a team. The Team Up for Kids™ initiative and partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America supports youth sports through ALL STARS grants for flag and tackle football, basketball, cheer, dance, step, and soccer teams at Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. To date, the partnership between Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Buffalo Wild Wings has helped more than 385,000 youth nationwide participate in organized sports leagues.

"We look forward to Community Day each year as a great way for our local restaurants and Guests to get involved in our Team Up for Kids program," said John Bowie, Chief Operating Officer, Buffalo Wild Wings. "We'd like to extend a big 'thank you' to all who participated in making the 2018 event so successful and helping us create opportunities for kids and teens by supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America and their effective youth programming."

Team sports build life skills that help kids thrive well into adulthood, like self-esteem, resilience and collaboration. Organized sports leagues are expensive to launch and manage, from transportation costs to uniforms and equipment. These hurdles mean many children in underserved communities lack the opportunity to participate in sports leagues and benefit from skills learned through team sports.

"Buffalo Wild Wings and their Guests have played an integral role in providing our youth and teens across the country with access to the important social, emotional and physical development found in team sports" said Boys & Girls Clubs of America President and CEO, Jim Clark. "We are thankful to have partners like Buffalo Wild Wings who are committed to providing every kid with the chance to experience team sports and learn the life lessons and skills that will help them thrive into adulthood."

Buffalo Wild Wings' has committed to raising at least $22 million for Boys & Girls Clubs of America by 2020. Since the partnership began in 2013, Buffalo Wild Wings has donated over $16 million to support sports programs at local Clubs. Buffalo Wild Wings' Guests can support the Team Up for Kids initiative by donating at www.buffalowildwings.com/giving.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, 4,300 Clubs serve 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at on Facebook and Twitter.

About Buffalo Wild Wings and Team Up for Kids

Buffalo Wild Wings, founded in 1982, is the largest sports bar brand in the United States. Globally, B-Dubs has more than 1,200 restaurants in 10 countries. Buffalo Wild Wings is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit BuffaloWildWings.com and InspireBrands.com.

Buffalo Wild Wings' charitable giving initiative – TEAM UP FOR KIDS®– centers on the vision: There is a champion in every child. We are committed to helping build communities where all kids can thrive, compete, and belong to a team. As part of this mission, Buffalo Wild Wings has teamed up with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) to help thousands of kids play on sports teams each year. Buffalo Wild Wings is committed to donating and raising at least $22 million for BGCA by 2020. Guests can join the effort through donations from sauce and seasoning bottle purchases and in-restaurant fundraising events. For more information, visit www.buffalowildwings.com/giving.

