Buffalo's Frightworld Resurrected for 19th Year of Halloween Horrors

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frightworld, America's Screampark, Buffalo's #1 Haunted Attraction is back for its 19th Halloween season. Clown mayhem, screaming ghosts and gory surprises star in the latest reincarnation of Eerie Production's Halloween spectacular. Frightworld will open in a new location this year: the former North Buffalo Kmart located at 1001 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216. The hair-raising experience includes five award-winning attractions with all new floorplans, effects, scares, and designs.

Celebrate the return of Halloween, with Frightworld, America's Screampark. In a brand new location for 2021! Featuring five award winning haunted attractions, Frightworld has been national recognized by Buzzfeed, Travel Chanel, Fright Tour and many more! Frightworld Frightworld

As a top ranked Halloween event, Frightworld continuously sets the shock-and-scare bar higher each year to make this attraction a must-see destination for thrill seekers from coast to coast. "Last year we made the difficult decision to close due to COVID. We spent that time planning how to come back in a big way. We're so excited to return this season and celebrate Halloween with Western New York and the rest of the country," says Rochelle Finkelshtein, General Manager of Frightworld, America's Screampark.

Frightworld is known across the US as a major thrill-seeking destination. Buzzfeed, Travel Channel, AOL and Fright Tour all recognize that Frightworld takes the haunted house genre to the next level of fear and fun. Finkelshtein says "Each year we push ourselves to new limits. This year is no exception. We've curated an immerse environment from the moment you walk in; ensuring every patron experiences a thrill like no other."

The minds behind Frightworld also have Western New York's top-rated escape rooms: Escape City Buffalo. Escape City is Buffalo's best live-action escape room games where you must find your way out. Trip Advisor's #1 Escape Room features three uniquely designed Hollywood style sets. Work your way through Body Collectors, Over the Falls, or Buffalo's first and only 18+ room, The Hangover. Solve the puzzles and escape the secret passages before the clock runs out! Escape City Buffalo is the perfect place for your next night out with friends, family gathering or even corporate team building event.

Check us out by liking us on: facebook.com/Frightworld and facebook.com/escapecitybuffalo

Additional details on Frightworld, America's Screampark, visit frightworld.com. To schedule media coverage, site visits, or news stories, please contact:

Media Contact

Rochelle Finkelshtein

716-479-3011

[email protected]

Notes:

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aFd3hjYrtms All photos and videos are to be attributed to Frightworld, America's Screampark

SOURCE Frightworld