Buffalo's Resurgence: CEO of Local Startup Returns to WNY, Riding the Wave of the Startup Boom

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HELIXintel's CEO Jon DeWald is returning permanently to Western New York (WNY) to contribute to and shape the startup ecosystem after a successful Series A funding round.

The region is currently experiencing a significant surge, marking a substantial evolution in Buffalo's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

"Our goal is to contribute to the narrative of Buffalo as a dynamic and influential player in the startup ecosystem."

WNY is a Key Player in the Startup Ecosystem

"It is truly remarkable to witness the transformation of Buffalo in the startup landscape," said DeWald. "Witnessing the dynamic growth and evolution of opportunities is both inspiring and invigorating." Before venturing into the entrepreneurial realm, he served in the United States Marine Corps and was awarded the prestigious Medal of Valor for his actions during the Battle of Fallujah. Since his departure, DeWald has noticed a considerable transformation in WNY.

Initiatives spearheaded by New York State, and an expanding network of local entrepreneurs, play a large role in the increase of startup activity, as reported by The Buffalo News. The evolving landscape has enabled startups to secure substantial funding, at an accelerated pace, indicative of the expanding availability of capital in the region. This underscores Buffalo's emergence as a key player in fostering rapid and robust growth within the startup community.

HELIXintel Contributes to Buffalo's Resurgence

HELIXintel is a revolutionary Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) platform, transforming how businesses manage property, equipment, supplies, and inventory of all sizes. Founded in 2019, the company concluded a successful Series A funding round in 2023, positioning it for substantial growth. Since then, the team has welcomed five additional members, including Greg Ross, Senior Vice President of Sales, and Brian Sullivan, Vice President of Data.

"WNY embodies a community that not only embraces innovation but actively nurtures a supportive environment for it," DeWald expressed. To effectively accommodate the company's expansion, the team is exploring options for a new office space – another force that drove DeWald's decision to return to the region. HELIXintel is presently located at the University at Buffalo Incubator @ CBLS, a central hub for the local startup scene.

DeWald is enthusiastic about expanding the team in this thriving environment and continuing to positively impact the future of WNY's startup scene. "Our goal is to contribute to the narrative of Buffalo as a dynamic and influential player in the startup ecosystem, fostering innovation and development opportunities for years to come."

