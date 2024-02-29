BUFFERZONE Security Joins Trust.AI Consortium to Enhance AI-Based Cybersecurity Technologies

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BUFFERZONE®, a pioneer in prevention-based cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce its latest strategic move: joining the prestigious Trust.AI consortium. Trust.AI, funded by the Israeli Innovation Authority (IIA), is at the forefront of adversarial AI and AI confidence research, bringing together industry giants and academic leaders to pioneer advancements in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

The consortium boasts an impressive lineup of industry leaders, including Elbit Systems, DeepKeep, Razor Labs, Ceva Technologies Ltd, Radcom, and Cognata, as well as leading academic institutes: Ariel University, Ben-Gurion University, and Tel Aviv University. BUFFERZONE's inclusion in this esteemed group underscores its commitment to staying at the cutting edge of AI-driven cybersecurity.

BUFFERZONE's scope within Trust.AI is to focus on Adversarial AI advanced security. This initiative aims to bolster the defenses of its NoCloud™ AI anti-phishing technology, ensuring it remains impervious to sophisticated AI attacks that seek to bypass deep learning-based cybersecurity measures.

BUFFERZONE® has recently unveiled its groundbreaking NoCloud™ AI anti-phishing technology, which leverages innovative endpoint CPU acceleration. This innovative approach significantly enhances the speed and efficiency of phishing detection and ensures no sensitive or personal data is uploaded into the cloud.

"Joining Trust.AI is a significant milestone for BUFFERZONE®. It aligns perfectly with our vision of harnessing the power of AI to combat increasingly complex cyber threats," said Dr. Ran Dubin, CTO of BUFFERZONE®. "Our collaboration with leading industry and academic minds will undoubtedly lead to groundbreaking developments in AI security."

The IIA investment in Trust.AI consortium members have significantly enhanced Israeli leadership in AI security. The consortium members develop state-of-the-art detection and protection solutions against the most advanced adversarial attacks in the industry. BUFFERZONE Security technologies help the consortium tasks to make the internet safer.

BUFFERZONE's participation in Trust-AI is expected to yield substantial advancements in AI security, particularly in enhancing the resilience of anti-phishing technologies against advanced AI threats. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in BUFFERZONE's journey towards a safer digital world, powered by innovative and trustworthy AI.

For more information about BUFFERZONE® and its innovative cybersecurity solutions, please visit www.buffer.zone.

About BUFFERZONE®

BUFFERZONE® is a leading cybersecurity specializing in cyberattack prevention and AI anti-phishing solutions. BUFFERZONE's NoCloudTM is the industry-first AI anti-phishing technology that uses advanced endpoint CPU acceleration to detect phishing attacks without compromising user privacy.

Contact Information:

Media Contact:

Loren Rozenbloom

Marketing Manager

BUFFERZONE Security

[email protected]

+972.3.644.4012

©2024 BUFFERZONE® Security Ltd. All rights reserved. BUFFERZONE® is a registered trademark of BUFFERZONE® Security Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BUFFERZONE