Buffini & Company Honors Jim Fite with Top Real Estate Industry Award

"Jim Fite is a guiding light in the world of real estate," says Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company. "After taking over the family business from his father, Judge Fite, Jim went right to work to continue that legacy and build one of the most profitable brokerages in North Texas. Today, his commitment to service, training and excellent company culture is inspiring other industry leaders to model that outstanding approach."

RISMedia's Power Broker Reception and Dinner is an exclusive, invitation-only event honoring the Top 500 brokers in RISMedia's Annual Power Broker Report & Survey, which is published in April. RISMedia's Real Estate Leadership Award is designed to recognize a member of the real estate community who embraces innovation and exercises resilience to blaze new paths to success for real estate professionals and consumers alike.

Past winners of RISMedia's Real Estate Leadership Award include: Joan Docktor, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach; Mike Ryan, Executive Vice President of RE/MAX; Phil Soper, CEO of Royal LePage; Todd Hetherington and Mary Lynn Stone, of Century 21 New Millennium; Gino Blefari, CEO of Home Services Franchise; Ron Croushore, CEO of Prudential Preferred Realty; Ed Krafchow, Chairman of the Board, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Mason-McDuffie; and Mark McLaughlin, CEO of Pacific Union International Inc.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company's comprehensive business coaching and training programs have helped more than 3 million professionals in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. Learn more at buffiniandcompany.com.

SOURCE Buffini & Company

Related Links

www.buffiniandcompany.com

