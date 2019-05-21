Buffini & Company MasterMind Summit® Packed with Content and Experiences Designed to Ignite Change

"The content we share on stage will challenge, inspire, motivate and ultimately help a person discover everything they need to pursue the good life," Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, said. "MasterMind was designed for people looking to make a positive and impactful change in their lives."

Influenced by personal growth legends like Zig Ziglar, Jim Rohn and others, Buffini's content aims to transform your way of thinking, to help you uncover your unique gifts and abilities and show you how to create lasting change in your life. Suitable for the entire family, MasterMind Summit attracts thousands of attendees from all over North America looking to connect with supportive, like-minded people.

In addition to the comedy of Sinbad , attendees will learn from a solid line up of experts and speakers, including Connie Podesta , author and psychology expert; Kevin Brown , sales and marketing executive and author of The Hero Effect™; and Nick Vujicic, president and founder of Life Without Limbs.

"MasterMind Summit is a magical event," says Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company. "Fantastic content, a lot of laughs and a way for the entire family to connect, it's amazing how many young people show up year after year to get inspired and learn a few things from the legends of Hollywood and the business boardroom."

Held in beautiful San Diego, California, MasterMind Summit provides the perfect vacation opportunity for families looking to soak in the sunshine and motivation from Buffini & Company's premier personal growth event. For more information on Buffini & Company MasterMind Summit, visit www.buffiniandcompany.com/mastermind.

About Buffini & Company

Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company's comprehensive business coaching and training programs have helped more than 3 million professionals in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life.

SOURCE Buffini & Company

Related Links

https://www.buffiniandcompany.com

