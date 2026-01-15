Buford Family Dental Named 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

Buford Family Dental, a leading family dental practice, has been honored as a 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors. This recognition is awarded to dentists and physicians who have garnered exceptional reviews from their patients.

BUFORD, Ga., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buford Family Dental is renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and comprehensive dental care. The practice offers a wide range of services, including general, pediatric, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry, as well as SimplyClear aligners. The team's extensive expertise and patient-focused approach have earned them over 1,800 five-star Google reviews and outstanding reviews, and as a result, Find Local Doctors has presented the clinic with this prestigious award. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that helps consumers find reputable physicians and dentists in their area.

Patients in the Atlanta and Buford regions can access complete dental care at Buford Family Dental, including advanced periodontal therapy, porcelain veneers, and dental implants. The practice also offers emergency dental care, same-day appointments, and accepts various insurance plans. The clinic is equipped with the latest dental technology, such as digital X-rays, intraoral cameras, 3D digital scanning, laser dentistry, laser-assisted hygiene services, Curodont, and Seal and Protect, ensuring precise and efficient treatments. Buford Family Dental is committed to building long-lasting relationships with patients, providing a welcoming and supportive atmosphere. The team takes the time to understand each patient's unique needs and concerns, offering personalized treatment plans that align with their goals and preferences.

"We are always thrilled to receive this award. Our patients' satisfaction is our number one priority," says owner Dr. Brian Choi.

Dr. Brian Choi received a bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He went on to receive his DDS after graduating from the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Dentistry. Dr. Choi is committed to continuing education in the dental field and remains current on the latest procedures and dental care. Dr. John Jeoung spent the majority of his childhood in Lawrenceville, GA. He graduated from University of Georgia with a degree in chemistry, then attended Iowa State University to obtain a master's of science degree in biomedical sciences. Dr. Jeoung decided to become a dentist after falling in love with arts and sciences and attended Temple University in Philadelphia for dental school. Dr. Hira Khan is an international dentist from Pakistan, who graduated first from her home country and then finished her DDS from New York University. With her diverse experience, Dr. Khan is a compassionate dentist who takes pride in delivering patient-centered care. She is skilled in diagnosing and treating a wide range of dental conditions. Buford Family Dental is located at 4536 Nelson Brogdon Blvd., Building A in Buford, Georgia.

For more information about the services offered at Buford Family Dental, please visit http://www.bufordfamilydental.com or call (678) 730-2005.

