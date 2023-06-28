Bug Bite Thing Acquires TickEase, Inc., Expands Product Offering and Enters into Pet Industry

The deal with the tick tool company, approved for use by both people and pets, strengthens the company's market position as a leader in providing chemical-free, first aid products.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bug Bite Thing , the maker of the chemical-free, reusable insect bite relief suction tool, announces the acquisition of TickEase, Inc., the only patented, two-sided and fine-tipped tweezers, created expressly for removal of embedded ticks from people and pets, which meets Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for proper tick removal.

The introduction of Bug Bite Thing Tick Remover marks the company's expansion beyond the insect bite relief industry to two new industries: the pet industry, which is anticipated to grow to $500 billion globally by 2030 and the flea and tick products global market, which is expected to reach $16.4 billion by 2031 . With the tick tool now available under the Bug Bite Thing brand, the company anticipates its revenue to increase by 58% in 2024.

Amazon's #1 selling product for insect bite relief with nearly 80,000 reviews, Bug Bite Thing has provided relief to millions of people suffering from the itching, stinging and swelling caused by mosquito bites. With the acquisition of TickEase, the company aims to prevent the spread of Lyme disease, a problem that impacts both people and their pets.

According to CDC estimates, Lyme disease annually impacts nearly 500,000 people in the United States alone , and is also a problem for pet owners. Last year, nearly 425,000 dogs in the U.S. were diagnosed with tick-borne diseases.

While using household tweezers for the tick removal increases the risk of tearing the tick and exacerbating the problem, Bug Bite Thing Tick Remover completely removes engorged ticks, thereby reducing the chances of transmitting tick-borne diseases. Following the tick removal, consumers can also use Bug Bite Thing to help remove any remaining tick saliva from the skin, an irritant that can cause skin infections.

Bug Bite Thing Founder & CEO Kelley Higney says, "After becoming the go-to chemical-free treatment for insect bites, we are tackling the tick problem and offering another non-toxic and reusable tool. This is just one of many future expansions we have in the works, furthering our mission to provide customers and now their pets too with effective, eco-friendly solutions, so they can enjoy the outdoors."

Founder and President of TickEase, Inc., Dan Wolff aka Tick Man Dan says, "Bug Bite Thing has educated millions of people on how to treat insect bites. And while Lyme disease is the fastest growing vector-borne disease in the U.S., many people don't understand just how serious tick-borne infections can be. With the Bug Bite Thing Tick Remover, the company will bring critical awareness to this important issue and teach consumers the correct method to remove ticks."

"This acquisition marks an acceleration of the business's growth into a new sector: the pet industry. Bug Bite Thing's success has proven the company understands how to market a consumer product, and I'm sure the Bug Bite Thing Tick Remover will soon become a household name. I look forward to the business's continued expansion, and working with the team to add new products under the Bug Bite Thing brand name," says inventor/entrepreneur Lori Greiner.

Starting today, Bug Bite Thing Tick Remover is available for purchase on BugBiteThing.com and Amazon for $11.99. In addition, the company is also offering a combo pack that includes both Bug Bite Thing and the Bug Bite Thing Tick Remover for $19.99, equipping people and their pets with the chemical-free and reusable tools they need for all of summer's outdoor adventures.

About Bug Bite Thing

As Seen on Shark Tank, Bug Bite Thing is a chemical-free solution that instantly alleviates the stinging, itching and swelling caused by insect bites and stings. The reusable tool solely uses suction to remove insect saliva or venom from underneath the skin, making it safe for all ages. Bug Bite Thing is Amazon's #1 selling product for insect bite relief, with nearly 80,000 reviews.

The company gained national recognition in October 2019 when Kelley Higney and her mother, Ellen McAlister, appeared on ABC's hit show, 'Shark Tank.' All the Sharks were biting with offers to invest in the business, but it was Lori Greiner's 'Golden Ticket' offer that secured the partnership. In 2022, the company established its Medical Advisory Board and partnership with Board Certified Pediatrician Dr. Mona Amin. Bug Bite Thing is the recipient of 36 prestigious awards, including Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business List in Consumer Products, Company of the Year in the Consumer Product Category by the 2022 Stevie Awards American Business Awards and Women in Business Awards, a winner of the Mom's Choice Award and the National Parenting Center Seal of Approval. Based in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Bug Bite Thing is active in community organizations, including the St. Lucie County Economic Development Council, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida and Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County. The company is also a women-owned business certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), a weVENTURE Women's Business Center equity partner investor and a member of Cancer Free Economy Network. Bug Bite Thing is available on Amazon.com, BugBiteThing.com and at over 30,000 retail locations nationwide and in 34 countries. Learn more at Bug Bite Thing and follow along on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

