Bug Bite Thing Announces New Retail Partners in 2022, Including Dunham's Sports, Meijer, Rite Aid, and Walgreens and Continues Global Expansion

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bug Bite Thing , the chemical-free, reusable insect bite relief suction tool, is thrilled to announce new retail partners, including Dunham's Sports, Meijer, Rite Aid, and Walgreens.

Bug Bite Thing is currently available in 30,000 major retailer locations. The company also continues its international expansion and the product is presently available in 34 countries.

Bug Bite Thing is now available in stores in the following locations:

Dunham's Sports in the Midwest, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions.

in the Midwest, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. Meijer in the Midwest region and Meijer.com.

in the Midwest region and Meijer.com. Rite Aid in retail stores nationwide.

in retail stores nationwide. Walgreens in retail stores nationwide and Puerto Rico .

"It has been an incredible experience to walk into stores and see Bug Bite Thing on the shelves. By making the product more accessible in retail stores and around the globe, I can reach even more people suffering, offering instant relief from the discomfort caused by bites and stings, which has been my goal since the beginning," says Bug Bite Thing Founder & CEO Kelley Higney.

Find the product at the retail location nearest you by using Bug Bite Thing's retail store locator .

About Bug Bite Thing:

As Seen on Shark Tank, Bug Bite Thing is a chemical-free solution that instantly alleviates the stinging, itching and swelling caused by insect bites and stings. The reusable tool solely uses suction to remove insect saliva or venom from underneath the skin, making it safe for all ages. Bug Bite Thing is Amazon's #1 selling product for insect bite relief with over 50,000 reviews. The company gained national recognition in October 2019 when Kelley Higney and her mother, Ellen McAlister, appeared on ABC's hit show, 'Shark Tank.' All the Sharks were biting with offers to invest in the business, but it was Lori Greiner's 'Golden Ticket' offer that secured the partnership. In 2022, the company established its Medical Advisory Board and partnership with board certified Pediatrician Dr. Mona Amin. Bug Bite Thing is the recipient of 27 prestigious awards including the 2022 American Business Awards Consumer Product Small Company of the Year, 2021 BIG Innovation Award and the 2021 National Parenting Product Award. Based in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Bug Bite Thing is active in community organizations, including St. Lucie County Chamber of Commerce, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida and Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County. The company is also a women-owned business certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), a weVENTURE Women's Business Center equity partner investor and a member of Cancer Free Economy Network. Bug Bite Thing is available on Amazon.com, BugBiteThing.com and at over 30,000 retailer locations nationwide and in 34 countries. Learn more at Bug Bite Thing , and follow along on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , and Twitter .

