Bug Bite Thing Announces Partnership with Board Certified Pediatrician Dr. Mona Amin; Establishes Medical Advisory Board

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bug Bite Thing , the chemical-free, reusable insect bite relief suction tool, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Dr. Mona Amin, D.O., FAAP.

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Pediatrician Dr. Mona frequently treats children experiencing localized reactions from insect bites and stings. As the first member of Bug Bite Thing's Medical Advisory Board, this highly respected expert will provide advice for parents on post-bite treatment and how to use Bug Bite Thing properly on infants and children to maximize its effectiveness.

Medical Advisor Dr. Mona Amin holding Bug Bite Thing

"As a mother and pediatrician, I've been seeking a solution to treat the symptoms that result from mosquito bites, which there is a huge need for in Florida. The first time I used Bug Bite Thing, I noticed the results immediately. I look forward to educating parents and sharing this effective, chemical-free suction tool with my patients and the medical community," says Dr. Mona.

"I want Bug Bite Thing to be everyone's go-to resource for the treatment of insect bites and stings. By establishing the Medical Advisory Board and partnering with Pediatrician Dr. Mona, we'll be able to offer our community access to expert advice on the most effective ways to treat bites and stings," says Bug Bite Thing Founder & CEO Kelley Higney.

About Dr. Mona Amin :

Dr. Mona Amin is a board-certified pediatrician with seven years of experience in private practice. She has written for multiple renowned parenting journals and has been a speaker at multiple conferences. Dr. Mona shares information and education about children's health and wellness across her social media channels, podcast, and YouTube channel, namely how to navigate the first few years to set a healthy parenting foundation for the rest of a child's life. She obtained her degree in psychobiology from the University of California, Los Angeles in 2007, her medical degree from A.T. Still School of Osteopathic Medicine in Mesa, Arizona in 2012, and completed her residency at Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York in 2015.

About Bug Bite Thing:

As Seen on Shark Tank, Bug Bite Thing is a chemical-free solution that instantly alleviates the stinging, itching and swelling caused by insect bites and stings. The reusable tool solely uses suction to remove insect saliva or venom from underneath the skin, making it safe for all ages. Bug Bite Thing is Amazon's #1 selling product for insect bite relief with over 49,000 reviews.

The company gained national recognition in October 2019 when Kelley Higney and her mother, Ellen McAlister, appeared on ABC's hit show, 'Shark Tank.' All the Sharks were biting with offers to invest in the business, but it was Lori Greiner's 'Golden Ticket' offer that secured the partnership. Bug Bite Thing is the recipient of 26 prestigious awards including the 2022 American Business Awards Consumer Product Small Company of the Year, 2021 BIG Innovation Award and the 2021 National Parenting Product Award. Based in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Bug Bite Thing is active in community organizations, including St. Lucie County Chamber of Commerce, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida and Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County. The company is also a women-owned business certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), a weVENTURE Women's Business Center equity partner investor and a member of Cancer Free Economy Network. Bug Bite Thing is available on Amazon.com, BugBiteThing.com and at over 30,000 retailer locations nationwide and in 34 countries. Learn more at Bug Bite Thing , and follow along on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

