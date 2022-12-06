Bug Bite Thing Named to Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business List in Consumer Products

3rd annual list recognizes 241 private companies putting purpose ahead of profit

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bug Bite Thing , the chemical-free, reusable insect bite relief suction tool, has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the consumer products category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 13), recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

"Since starting Bug Bite Thing, I've been a 'Mom on a Mission' to help others by providing them access to the most effective, chemical-free solution for insect bite relief. It's incredible to be included among such impactful companies on Inc.'s Best in Business List and to have Bug Bite Thing recognized for improving the quality of life for people both within our local community and globally," says Kelley Higney, Bug Bite Thing Founder & CEO.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America's most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 55 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 241 honored in the list's third year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

ABOUT BUG BITE THING

As Seen on Shark Tank, Bug Bite Thing is a chemical-free solution that instantly alleviates the stinging, itching and swelling caused by insect bites and stings. The reusable tool solely uses suction to remove insect saliva or venom from underneath the skin, making it safe for all ages. Bug Bite Thing is Amazon's #1 selling product for insect bite relief, with over 75,000 reviews.

The company gained national recognition in October 2019 when Kelley Higney and her mother, Ellen McAlister, appeared on ABC's hit show, 'Shark Tank.' All the Sharks were biting with offers to invest in the business, but it was Lori Greiner's 'Golden Ticket' offer that secured the partnership. In 2022, the company established its Medical Advisory Board and partnership with Board Certified Pediatrician Dr. Mona Amin. Bug Bite Thing is the recipient of 30 prestigious awards, including Company of the Year in the Consumer Product Category by the 2022 Stevie Awards American Business Awards and Women in Business Awards, a winner of the Mom's Choice Award and the National Parenting Center Seal of Approval. Based in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Bug Bite Thing is active in community organizations, including the St. Lucie County Economic Development Council, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida and Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County. The company is also a women-owned business certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), a weVENTURE Women's Business Center equity partner investor and a member of Cancer Free Economy Network. Bug Bite Thing is available on Amazon.com, BugBiteThing.com and at over 30,000 retail locations nationwide and in 34 countries. Learn more at Bug Bite Thing and follow along on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

ABOUT INC.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

