Bug Bite Thing Partners with NFL Veteran Logan Ryan to Tackle the Tick Problem

The company will also donate a percentage of the proceeds of its tick remover sales during the six-month partnership to Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation (RARF) and through the organization will provide an in-kind donation of its product to select animal shelters nationwide.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bug Bite Thing is kicking off the football season by partnering with two-time Super Bowl champion, animal advocate and Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation (RARF) President and Founder, Logan Ryan, to raise awareness about tick safety. The partnership will benefit thousands of shelter dogs by instructing people on the proper method for tick removal, as well as educating people on the potential serious health consequences of ticks and the importance of their prompt removal.

NFL Veteran and Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation (RARF) President and Founder Logan Ryan and Bug Bite Thing Founder & CEO Kelley Higney at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Bug Bite Thing is the leader in providing consumers with chemical-free first aid products, including its insect bite relief suction tool and its tick remover tweezer tool. From September 26, 2023-March 26, 2024, when customers purchase the Bug Bite Thing Tick Remover on BugBiteThing.com, and use the code "RARF20" at checkout, the company will donate 20% of the sales proceeds to Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation. The funds will further the organization's mission of providing the animal welfare community with financial and educational opportunities and improving the lives of animals through adoption.

Through the partnership with RARF, animal shelters in areas where high rates of Lyme disease among dogs have been reported will have access to the Bug Bite Thing Tick Remover for both people and pets. This includes the Eastern United States, where more than one in five shelter dogs was infected with heartworm or Lyme disease and Florida, which has a high rate of dogs diagnosed with Lyme disease .

The chances of dogs contracting Lyme disease can be avoided by giving them preventive medications. However, few dogs at animal shelters have received the preventive treatments recently, if at all, and arrive at animal shelters with embedded ticks. By equipping animal shelter employees and volunteers with the tick tool for prompt and proper removal, Bug Bite Thing aims to improve the health and well-being of shelter dogs. The Humane Society of Tampa Bay, where Ryan volunteers, will be one of the locations to receive an in-kind donation.

"We are thrilled to join forces with esteemed Florida athlete and animal advocate, Logan Ryan, to bring attention to Lyme disease in dogs and how to prevent tick-borne diseases. His passion for creating programs that improve the lives of animals makes this a natural partnership," says Bug Bite Thing Founder & CEO Kelley Higney. "We look forward to improving the lives of dogs everywhere, from the shelter to their adoption, and encourage people to remain diligent about tick checks on dogs during the fall when it's still peak tick season."

Ryan says, "Bug Bite Thing products are essential tools for our family and pet-friendly lifestyle. We have one in every drawer and don't leave the house without them. Through our partnership with Bug Bite Thing, we'll be able to have a positive impact on the lives of many dogs in RARF's network of animal shelter families."

About Bug Bite Thing

As Seen on Shark Tank, Bug Bite Thing is a chemical-free solution that instantly alleviates the stinging, itching and swelling caused by insect bites and stings. The reusable tool solely uses suction to remove insect saliva or venom from underneath the skin, making it safe for all ages. Bug Bite Thing is Amazon's #1 selling product for insect bite relief, with nearly 90,000 reviews.

In June 2023, it introduced Bug Bite Thing Tick Remover for people and pets, as prompt tick removal reduces the chances of transmitting tick-borne diseases, including Lyme disease. Featuring a patented double-side design that meets Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for proper tick removal, the tweezer tool is chemical-free and reusable.

The company gained national recognition in October 2019 when Kelley Higney and her mother, Ellen McAlister, appeared on ABC's hit show, 'Shark Tank.' All the Sharks were biting with offers to invest in the business, but it was Lori Greiner's 'Golden Ticket' offer that secured the partnership. In 2022, the company established its Medical Advisory Board and partnership with Board Certified Pediatrician Dr. Mona Amin.

Bug Bite Thing is the recipient of 38 prestigious awards, including the 2023 Inc. 5000 List, Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business List in Consumer Products, the National Parenting Center Seal of Approval and many more. Based in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Bug Bite Thing's community partners include the St. Lucie County Economic Development Council, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida, Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County and weVENTURE Women's Business Center. A Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certified enterprise, the company is also a member of Cancer Free Economy Network. Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool and Tick Remover are available on Amazon and BugBiteThing.com. Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool can also be purchased at over 30,000 retail locations nationwide and in 34 countries. Learn more at Bug Bite Thing and follow along on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

About the Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation (RARF)

The Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation (RARF) is a public non-profit organization established in May of 2017 by NFL Veteran, Logan Ryan, and his wife, Ashley! RARF is dedicated to supporting the animal welfare community through financial and educational resources. By providing such resources to animal welfare organizations throughout the U.S., RARF can advance initiatives that focus on keeping pets and people together, helping to create humane communities and improve the lives of animals in shelters and rescues. The organization is constantly expanding its programs to meet the needs of its animal welfare partners and make an impact on communities nationwide. For ways to help the animal community through The Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation, please visit https://www.rarf.org/ . Follow RARF on social media at @rarf (Instagram), @rarf_official (Twitter), and The Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation (Facebook).

