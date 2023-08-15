Bug Bite Thing Recognized as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Earns its Spot for the First Time on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Bug Bite Thing ranks No. 1775 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Bug Bite Thing

"It is an incredible honor to be recognized by Inc. as one of fastest-growing private companies in America alongside so many innovative businesses that I admire," says Bug Bite Thing Founder & CEO Kelley Higney. "We recently reached another milestone, introducing our second product to the market since the company's inception. It has been a monumental year for the business and we look forward to our next stage of growth."

Bug Bite Thing is a revolutionary concept for treating insect bites and stings. Since 2019, Bug Bite Thing has maintained its ranking as Amazon's number one selling product for insect bite relief, with over 88,000 reviews. The company anticipates its growth will continue to accelerate as it expands its product offerings under the Bug Bite Thing brand.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Bug Bite Thing

As Seen on Shark Tank, Bug Bite Thing is a chemical-free solution that instantly alleviates the stinging, itching and swelling caused by insect bites and stings. The reusable tool solely uses suction to remove insect saliva or venom from underneath the skin, making it safe for all ages. Bug Bite Thing is Amazon's #1 selling product for insect bite relief, with over 88,000 reviews.

In June 2023, it introduced Bug Bite Thing Tick Remover for people and pets, as prompt tick removal reduces the chances of transmitting tick-borne diseases, including Lyme disease. Featuring a patented double-side design that meets Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for proper tick removal, the tweezer tool is chemical-free and reusable.

The company gained national recognition in October 2019 when Kelley Higney and her mother, Ellen McAlister, appeared on ABC's hit show, 'Shark Tank.' All the Sharks were biting with offers to invest in the business, but it was Lori Greiner's 'Golden Ticket' offer that secured the partnership. In 2022, the company established its Medical Advisory Board and partnership with Board Certified Pediatrician Dr. Mona Amin.

Bug Bite Thing is the recipient of 37 prestigious awards, including Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business List in Consumer Products, the National Parenting Center Seal of Approval and many more. Based in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Bug Bite Thing's community partners include the St. Lucie County Economic Development Council, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida, Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County and weVENTURE Women's Business Center. A Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certified enterprise, the company is also a member of Cancer Free Economy Network. Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool and Tick Remover are available on Amazon and BugBiteThing.com. Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool can also be purchased at over 30,000 retail locations nationwide and in 34 countries. Learn more at Bug Bite Thing and follow along on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

