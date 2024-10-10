Bug Busters Celebrates 40 Years in the Pest Control Industry

WOODSTOCK, Ga., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- October 1st marks the 40th anniversary of Bug Busters, Inc. – one of Georgia's leading family-owned pest control companies. The brainchild of founder Neil Parker, Bug Busters began in the basement of his family home in Acworth. Reminiscing on the company's history and major milestone, Parker said, "After 40 years, I'm proud of the fact that we are still here."

Today, Bug Busters is guided by Neil's children, Court Parker as CEO, and Daphne Bertholf as CFO. The company has grown from a one-man operation to one of the largest pest control companies in the southeast with branches in Georgia and Tennessee. While pest control methods have improved significantly over the past four decades, Bug Busters remains committed to Neil's original vision of treating customers like family. The key to the company's growth is simple, Bertholf says, "Have the right people in the right seats and give customers the best experience possible."

Poised at the start of its fifth decade, Court Parker is optimistic about the future of Bug Busters and the pest control industry. "I consider myself a caretaker of what my father started in 1984," he states. "Connections – whether it is with our customers, our team members, our vendors, or our local community members, is at the heart of what we do. My job is to make sure those connections stay strong and to build new ones whenever possible." He continues, "Neil's legacy is teaching Bug Busters the importance of every interaction and to value it."

About Bug Busters, Inc.

Bug Busters, Inc. has been serving the Southeast since 1984. With branch offices in Georgia and Tennessee, we offer environmentally friendly pest control services including general pest control, termite control, wildlife control, mosquito control, and more.

