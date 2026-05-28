BugCo Strengthens Texas Footprint as Summer Pest Season Begins Across the State

The latest acquisition of McGrath Pest Control expands BugCo's trusted Texas pest control network for homes, families, small businesses, and commercial customers.

HOUSTON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Texas enters the summer season and communities across the state prepare for increased mosquito and pest activity, BugCo, an Anticimex company, has completed its sixth acquisition in Texas, further expanding in one of the largest pest control markets in the United States. The acquisition strengthens BugCo's Texas footprint and supports the company's continued strategy of partnering with trusted local pest control businesses built on genuine care, personal service, and honest work. As BugCo grows, the company remains focused on protecting what matters most: homes, families, employees, customers, small businesses, and the Texas communities it serves.

For more than 60 years, Texas families have trusted local, multi-generational pest control companies that felt like part of the family. That same warm, hometown spirit continues through BugCo.org — An Anticimex Company, now strengthened by a global network of pest control experts.

"Texas is one of the most important pest control markets in the country, and BugCo is building the right platform for long-term growth here," said Shawn Hollis, President. "This sixth acquisition is not only about adding another location. It is about bringing strong local teams into a brand that respects the hometown service customers already trust, while giving those teams additional support, systems, and resources through the Anticimex network. BugCo's promise is simple: "We Make the Bugs Go." BugCo provides residential and commercial pest control services across Texas, with an approach built on respect, honesty, and dependable service. No hidden fees. No pressure. Just straightforward pest control from teams that understand the communities they serve.

With the Texas Pest Expo and PestWorld bringing industry leaders together in the state, BugCo sees this as a key moment to build relationships with pest control owners who may be considering the next chapter for their businesses. "Joining BugCo felt like the right next step for our employees, customers, and the long-term future of the business," said Scott McGrath, Owner of McGrath Pest Control. "We built this company around dependable service, local relationships, and customer confidence. BugCo gives us a way to carry that forward with additional support behind the team."

As BugCo continues to grow across Houston, San Antonio, Austin, the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area, and surrounding Texas communities, the company remains focused on preserving trusted local relationships while strengthening each team through the resources and experience of the Anticimex network. Pest control owners interested in partnership opportunities with BugCo and Anticimex are encouraged to contact Jonathan Simmons, Market Director — AX Texas, at [email protected].

About BugCo

BugCo is a Texas-based pest control company serving residential and commercial customers across Houston, San Antonio, Austin, the DFW area, and surrounding communities. Gillen's Pest Control, Lake Conroe Pest Control, McGrath Pest Control, MetroGuard, and Safe Haven Pest Control are now part of BugCo, bringing together trusted local teams, long-standing customer relationships, and community-based pest control experience under one Texas brand.

As these brands transition under the BugCo name, customers can expect the same familiar service experience, local care, and dependable pest control support they have trusted over the years, now strengthened by the resources and experience of the Anticimex network. BugCo protects what matters most — homes, families, and the Texas communities it serves through dependable pest control, local technicians, honest service, and the promise: We Make the Bugs Go.

About Anticimex

Anticimex is a global pest control company with operations across multiple international markets. The company partners with strong regional pest control businesses and supports long-term growth through operational expertise, technology, and shared best practices.

SOURCE BugCo