Bugcrowd Achieves Global CREST Accreditation, Expanding Trusted Penetration Testing Services Worldwide

Global Expansion includes Australia and Singapore, bolstered by Singapore CSA Pen Test License

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugcrowd , the leader in crowdsourced cybersecurity, is thrilled to announce it has now achieved global CREST accreditation. This accomplishment follows Bugcrowd's CREST accreditation in EMEA in 2022. This milestone enables Bugcrowd to offer CREST-accredited penetration testing services worldwide, including the United States, Australia, and Singapore. The addition of the Singapore Cybersecurity Agency (CSA) Penetration Testing License (PTS) further solidifies Bugcrowd's commitment to delivering top-tier security solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

CREST is an internationally recognized accreditation body that sets the benchmark for quality in the cybersecurity industry. Achieving CREST accreditation globally means Bugcrowd meets the highest standards in:

Technical proficiency —Demonstrated expertise in delivering effective penetration testing services.

—Demonstrated expertise in delivering effective penetration testing services. Ethical practices —Adherence to strict codes of conduct and professional integrity.

—Adherence to strict codes of conduct and professional integrity. Quality assurance—Commitment to continual improvement and excellence in service delivery.

This accreditation assures clients that Bugcrowd's services are performed by qualified professionals following industry best practices, providing an additional layer of trust and reliability.

With the global CREST accreditation and the Singapore CSA Penetration Testing License, Bugcrowd is well-positioned to support organizations in the U.S., Australia, and Singapore, allowing Bugcrowd to:

Meet regional compliance requirements —Align with local regulations and standards for cybersecurity practices.

—Align with local regulations and standards for cybersecurity practices. Provide localized support —Offer services that consider regional threats and cultural nuances.

—Offer services that consider regional threats and cultural nuances. Enhance global reach—Support multinational clients with consistent, high-quality services across different countries.

"This global accreditation is a significant achievement for Bugcrowd," said Julian Brownlow Davies, Global Vice President of Advanced Services at Bugcrowd. "It not only validates the excellence of our penetration testing services, but also reinforces our commitment to providing trusted and reliable cybersecurity solutions globally. We're excited to bring our unique, crowdsourced approach to more organizations around the world, helping them stay ahead of emerging threats."

Amplifying Bugcrowd's core penetration testing strengths

Bugcrowd's penetration testing services stand out due to the innovative crowdsourced model, which leverages a global network of security researchers to identify vulnerabilities faster and more efficiently than traditional methods. Key unique selling propositions include:

Diverse expertise —Access to a vast pool of security researchers with a wide range of skills and specializations.

—Access to a vast pool of security researchers with a wide range of skills and specializations. Rapid results —Accelerated testing timelines due to the collective efforts of multiple experts working concurrently.

—Accelerated testing timelines due to the collective efforts of multiple experts working concurrently. Continuous engagement —Ongoing security assessments that evolve with emerging threats and organizational changes.

—Ongoing security assessments that evolve with emerging threats and organizational changes. Customized solutions—Tailored testing approaches that meet the specific needs and risk profiles of each client.

The Bugcrowd Platform connects organizations with trusted security researchers and hackers to help proactively defend themselves against sophisticated threats. For over a decade, Bugcrowd's unique "skills-as-a-service" approach has uncovered more high-impact vulnerabilities than traditional methods, along with clearer ROI, for more than 1,200 customers – including OpenAI, Google, T-Mobile, Carvana, the US Department of Defense's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), ExpressVPN, Rapyd, New Relic, and OpenSea. With unmatched flexibility and access to a decade of vulnerability intelligence, the Bugcrowd Platform has evolved to address a changing attack surface influenced by adoption of mobile infrastructure, hybrid work, APIs, crypto, cloud workloads, and AI. Bugcrowd's crowdsourced solutions include penetration-testing-as-a-service , managed bug bounties , vulnerability disclosure programs (VDPs), and AI Safety and Security products .

About Bugcrowd

We are Bugcrowd. Since 2012, we've been empowering organizations to take back control and stay ahead of threat actors by uniting the collective ingenuity and expertise of our customers and trusted alliance of elite hackers, with our patented data and AI-powered Security Knowledge Platform™. Our network of hackers brings diverse expertise to uncover hidden weaknesses, adapting swiftly to evolving threats, even against zero-day exploits. With unmatched scalability and adaptability, our data and AI-driven CrowdMatch™ technology in our platform finds the perfect talent for your unique fight. We are creating a new era of modern crowdsourced security that outpaces threat actors.

Read our blog .

"Bugcrowd", "CrowdMatch" and "Security Knowledge Platform" are trademarks of Bugcrowd Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, trade names, service marks, and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

