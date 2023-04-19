Bugcrowd Announces Ability to Buy, Set Up, and Launch Penetration Tests With A Few Clicks - A First for the Industry

Cuts Pen Test Setup Time From Days to Hours, Enabling Buyers to Get Real-Time Results Faster

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugcrowd, the only multi-solution crowdsourced cybersecurity platform, today announced new capabilities in its Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) offering that enables buyers to purchase, set up, and manage pen tests directly online without a need for lengthy sales calls and scoping sessions. PTaaS is one of several solutions delivered on the Bugcrowd Security Knowledge Platform™ .

Legacy pen test solutions are slow, nontransparent, and low impact, and other PTaaS providers deliver what are often shallow vulnerability assessments–with neither offering access to pentester skill sets that many customers need. Bugcrowd now enables customers to buy, set up, and launch a human-driven, high-impact pen test with a team matched to their precise needs with just a few clicks, cutting configuration time from days to hours.

Bugcrowd's Standard Pen Tests for External Web Apps and External Networks are now available in three different sizes through this new self-service experience. Bugcrowd offers the only platform-driven PTaaS through its Security Knowledge Platform™, which includes a rich Pen Test Dashboard for real-time access to test status, analytics, prioritized findings, and methodology progress. And, unlike other providers that take a cookie-cutter approach to sourcing pentesters, the Bugcrowd Platform's proprietary CrowdMatch™ technology uses machine learning to match precisely the right trusted testers to customer needs on demand based on a variety of parameters, such as skill sets, availability, and ability to deliver high-quality results.

"Bugcrowd is on a journey to transform pen tests from what are currently cumbersome consulting projects into agile, high-impact, highly engineered products that can be procured, scoped, and delivered 'as a service' through a multi-solution SaaS platform," said Dave Gerry, CEO of Bugcrowd. "With this announcement, we're democratizing security testing to empower organizations to quickly access the expertise of the crowd and transform the end-to-end experience for buyers and testers alike."

About Bugcrowd

Bugcrowd, the only multi-solution crowdsourced cybersecurity platform, combines data and ML-driven crowd matching with decades of applied experience to bring the right human creativity to the right problem at the right time. Trusted by organizations across the globe, The Bugcrowd Security Knowledge Platform™ enables businesses to find hidden vulnerabilities in their entire attack surface before they can be exploited by utilizing the knowledge of world-class ethical hackers. Based in San Francisco, Bugcrowd is backed by Blackbird Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Industry Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, Rally Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Triangle Peak Partners.

