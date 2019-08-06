Bugcrowd Announces Industry's First Platform-Enabled Cybersecurity Assessments for Marketplaces

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK HAT BOOTH 960 -- Bugcrowd , the only true SaaS platform built for crowdsourced security, today announced Bugcrowd for Secure Marketplaces. Designed for marketplace and app store owners looking to extend cybersecurity assessments across their entire marketplace ecosystem, Bugcrowd for Secure Marketplaces simplifies the adoption of Bug Bounty, Vulnerability Disclosure, and Next Gen Pen Test solutions at scale for app developers.

Marketplace owners are responsible for ensuring the apps offered within their marketplaces are built to the same level of security as they are. While many marketplaces enforce security assessments as a requirement, this is both expensive and difficult to deliver at scale. Additionally, an equal number fail to effectively monitor security after admittance as running continuous assessments on every app can be financially and operationally overwhelming.

Now introducing Bugcrowd for Secure Marketplaces, Bugcrowd provides continuous crowdsourced security testing for every application in the app store, without the management overhead associated with individualized security testing programs. Through Bugcrowd for Secure Marketplaces, app store owners subsidize access to Bugcrowd's award-winning CrowdcontrolTM platform and programs. Participating apps are responsible for fixing and rewarding incentives for Bugcrowd-verified security vulnerabilities uncovered by the Crowd of vetted pen testers and security researchers.

In addition to its ongoing public bug bounty program , Atlassian, a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, has announced its first Bugcrowd for Secure Marketplaces deployment to engage with third-party app vendors from the Atlassian Marketplace .

"Transparency is core to building trust between Atlassian and our customers," said Adrian Ludwig, CISO at Atlassian. "For two years, our bug bounty program with Bugcrowd has allowed us to leverage the collective expertise of the security industry to build better products and raise awareness around cybersecurity and safe practices. With Bugcrowd for Secure Marketplaces, we're excited to extend those efforts to a very important part of our business: the Atlassian Marketplace."

For marketplace owners, Bugcrowd for Secure Marketplaces benefits include:

Fully-managed crowdsourced security programs with expert security researchers and pen testers personalized to every engagement through Bugcrowd's CrowdMatch technology

Advanced reporting and visibility into individual program health

Purpose-built methodologies to meet the requirements of the individual marketplace.

For marketplace applications, Bugcrowd for Secure Marketplaces benefits include:

Faster acceptance into the marketplace with rapid Bugcrowd security assessments

Subsidized Crowdcontrol platform and program access -- pay only for verified vulnerabilities

Clear and consistent methodology to meet Marketplace security requirements, with a dedicated Bugcrowd program account manager to help with every step of the journey

Personalized program health reports and on-demand reporting and dashboards

Fully-managed vulnerability triage and prioritization by Bugcrowd application security engineers

SDLC integrations , including Jira, ServiceNow, and GitHub, for workflow management

, including Jira, ServiceNow, and GitHub, for workflow management Remediation advice to fix faster and build better.

Apps through the program also receive a "Secured by Bugcrowd" badge for their storefront, demonstrating to customers that active security is a top priority.

"Customer trust is non-negotiable for the enterprise and their end-users," said Ashish Gupta, CEO of Bugcrowd. "Crowdsourced security has quickly become a go-to choice for organizations looking to increase their security posture and keep trust a top priority. We are thrilled to see companies like Atlassian adopt Bugcrowd for Secure Marketplaces, signaling a growing commitment to building in security into the extensibility of their products."

More leading companies around the world, including Atlassian, Fitbit, HP, Indeed, Mastercard, Motorola, Jet.com, Square, Twilio, and more trust Bugcrowd for crowdsourced security. For a list of public programs, visit: bugcrowd.com/programs . To read some of our customer stories bugcrowd.com/customers .

To learn more, visit www.bugcrowd.com/solutions/marketplace-apps. Follow Bugcrowd on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Bugcrowd

Bugcrowd is the #1 crowdsourced security company. More Fortune 500 organizations trust Bugcrowd to manage their Bug Bounty, Vulnerability Disclosure, and Next Gen Pen Test programs. Bugcrowd's award-winning platform combines actionable, contextual intelligence with the skill and experience of the world's most elite hackers to help leading organizations identify and fix vulnerabilities, protect customers, and make the digitally connected world a safer place. Based in San Francisco, Bugcrowd is backed by Blackbird Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Industry Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, Rally Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. Learn more at www.bugcrowd.com .

