Bugcrowd Expands AI-Powered Crowdsourced Security in Brazil with New Partner

Bugcrowd partners with leading Brazilian cybersecurity distributor M3Corp to complete DevSecOps offering to M3Corps' 3,500+ customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugcrowd , the leader in crowdsourced security, today announced a strategic alliance with M3Corp, a Brazilian-based distributor of high-quality cybersecurity solutions, to accelerate adoption of Bugcrowd's AI-driven crowdsourced security suite of solutions. Bugcrowd's bug bounty platform – powered by CrowdMatch™ AI technology – will complete M3Corp's portfolio of DevSecOps solutions for the Brazilian market.

M3Corp boasts a full stack of DevSecOps offerings that cover different areas of the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), including Threat Modeling, Application Security Testing (AST), Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), Integrity, API Security, Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) and more. By integrating the Bugcrowd AI-powered Security Knowledge Platform™, M3Corp's large customer base will now be able to find vulnerabilities in their applications that are sometimes hard to find by tools and traditional, manual penetration testing.

"Brazil's federal cybersecurity agency reported record highs of cyber incidents this year, so it's our pleasure to work alongside M3Corp to ensure that businesses in Brazil have the best protection possible to protect from those growing threats" said Jacques Lopez, VP, Global Channel Sales & Strategic Alliances at Bugcrowd. "Cybersecurity is a global issue and Bugcrowd is committed to protecting the most vulnerable systems and data. By partnering with M3Corp, Bugcrowd can be inserted at multiple points within a client's SDLC review process and harness the power of global crowdsourced security."

Organizations struggle with an array of issues when it comes to securing their SDLCs and applications. Most notably, the need to discover, in real-time, vulnerability findings within their apps can place added burden on strapped security teams with low internal capabilities, who are finding flaws in different languages and environments that are changing by the day. Bugcrowd unleashes the ingenuity of skilled, trusted hackers and pentesters on demand for multiple offensive security use cases, resulting in a dramatically fortified security posture.

"More than 100 partners specialized in DevSecOps, and over 3,500 customers, our DNA has always been to drive powerful cybersecurity across Brazil," said Antonio Mocelim, Chief Revenue Officer of M3Corp. "This relationship with Bugcrowd allows us to arm our customers with a complete DevSecOps platform, giving them complete control over their SDLCs. As we complete 15 years purely in the cybersecurity space, this expansion marks a new entry point into the market."

About Bugcrowd

We are Bugcrowd. Since 2012, we've been empowering organizations to take back control and stay ahead of threat actors by uniting the collective ingenuity and expertise of our customers and trusted alliance of elite hackers, with our patented data and AI-powered Security Knowledge Platform™. Our network of hackers brings diverse expertise to uncover hidden weaknesses, adapting swiftly to evolving threats, even against zero-day exploits. With unmatched scalability and adaptability, our data and AI-driven CrowdMatch™ technology in our platform finds the perfect talent for your unique fight. We are creating a new era of modern crowdsourced security that outpaces threat actors.

