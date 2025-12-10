Bugcrowd Unveils New AI Functionality to Streamline and Strengthen Security Resilience

AI Triage Assistant and AI Analytics Transform How Vulnerabilities Are Analyzed and Actioned in the Bugcrowd Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugcrowd , a leader in crowdsourced cybersecurity, has launched new platform functionality, Bugcrowd AI Triage Assistant and Bugcrowd AI Analytics, to bring unprecedented speed and intelligence and insights to the process of building security resilience. Combined with the general availability of AI Connect , these new capabilities enable security teams to make smarter, faster decisions that help preempt emerging threats, not just react to them after the fact.

With attackers moving faster leveraging AI tools and attack surfaces growing more complex, security teams need solutions that remove manual work, deliver secure, context-aware intelligence instantly, and help them shift toward a preemptive security model. By eliminating reliance on unsanctioned third‑party LLMs and replacing slow, manual research with environment‑specific insights, Bugcrowd's new AI capabilities empower security analysts to accelerate triage, uncover hidden trends, and make strategic decisions that strengthen resilience before threats materialize.

"With the rapid pace of sophisticated AI-driven attacks, our goal is to help customers make faster, better decisions affecting their security strategy, including ones that set the foundation for preemptive security. AI Triage Assistant and AI Analytics are central to that mission," said Braden Russell, CPO, Bugcrowd. "It's not about replacing human intuition, but augmenting it with powerful AI insights. Using that approach to help security teams see the bigger picture within each submission, as well as the hidden trends affecting the whole organization, we're enabling them to make smarter, faster decisions that fundamentally improve their organization's security posture."

AI Triage Assistant serves as a secure, conversational AI agent that transforms vulnerability triage efficiency by providing immediate, contextual insights about a specific vulnerability. AI Analytics complements this with organization-level intelligence, providing AI-powered dashboards that optimize static security reporting into a conversational, chatbot-like experience. Together, these innovations enable security teams to move from complex analysis to decisive action in seconds rather than hours.

Key highlights include :

Bugcrowd AI Triage Assistant:

Identifies Risk in Real Time: Provides immediate, deep insights into specific vulnerabilities, empowering analysts to quickly determine real-world security risk.

Provides immediate, deep insights into specific vulnerabilities, empowering analysts to quickly determine real-world security risk. Reduces Complexity for Analysts: Features one-click prompt starters for quick distillation of complex findings and enables drilling down for deep technical insights through plain-language follow-up questions.

Features one-click prompt starters for quick distillation of complex findings and enables drilling down for deep technical insights through plain-language follow-up questions. Enables Strategic Analysis: Allows "zooming out" to analyze broader trends across entire testing programs.

Bugcrowd AI Analytics:

Provides Instant, Accurate Answers: Delivers immediate, accurate answers about security posture, organizational trends, and tester performance.

Delivers immediate, accurate answers about security posture, organizational trends, and tester performance. Reveals Trend Drivers: Provides understanding of drivers behind trends (such as growth in a specific type of vulnerability) for faster, better security decisions.

Provides understanding of drivers behind trends (such as growth in a specific type of vulnerability) for faster, better security decisions. Measures Impact and Progress: Reveals patterns across all security testing to measure its impact and demonstrate progress across the entire organization.

Bugcrowd also announced the general availability of AI Connect, which was previously released in beta in August. AI Connect enables customers to securely integrate their internal AI stacks with real-time vulnerability data from the Bugcrowd Platform via Model Context Protocol (MCP), the emerging standard for connecting AI models to external tools, data sources, and software.

"Security teams today face unprecedented challenges in managing the growing complexity of modern attack surfaces," said Dr. David Brumley, Chief AI and Science Officer at Bugcrowd. "Our recent AI innovations represent our vision for the future of security testing—where human creativity and machine speed work in harmony. By investing heavily in AI capabilities that complement our global hacker community, we're delivering a platform that doesn't just find vulnerabilities but transforms how organizations understand and manage their security risk landscape."

To learn more, please visit the following link: AI-Powered Security Intelligence .

About Bugcrowd

We are Bugcrowd. Since 2012, we've been empowering organizations to take back control and stay ahead of threat actors by uniting the collective ingenuity and expertise of our customers and trusted alliance of elite hackers, with our patented data and AI-powered Security Knowledge Platform™. Our network of hackers brings diverse expertise to uncover hidden weaknesses, adapting swiftly to evolving threats, even against zero-day exploits. With unmatched scalability and adaptability, our data and AI-driven CrowdMatch™ technology in our platform finds the perfect talent for your unique fight. We are creating a new era of modern crowdsourced security that outpaces threat actors.

Unleash the ingenuity of the hacker community with Bugcrowd, visit www.bugcrowd.com. Read our blog.

"Bugcrowd", "CrowdMatch", and "Security Knowledge Platform" are trademarks of Bugcrowd Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, trade names, service marks, and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

Contact

ICR for Bugcrowd

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Bugcrowd