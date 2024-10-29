Bugle Receives Investment from Volunteer State to Transform World of Volunteering

Bugle's software enables nonprofits to efficiently organize and fundraise for community outreach projects, with the option to start for free using Bugle's Community Plan.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugle, a company that specializes in volunteer management solutions, today announced that InvestTN joined its seed round to accelerate growth and expand global operations. The newest InvestTN portfolio company, Bugle is changing the world of volunteering from the capital of the volunteer state. Bugle is a PenFed Foundation Veteran Entrepreneur Program participant.

Founded in 2021 by U.S. Army veteran Ryan Johnson, Bugle was selected to participate in The PenFed Foundation Veteran Entrepreneur Program Fall 2023 Cohort. The program exclusively supports veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs building highly scalable startup companies — ranging from the idea stage through to Series A and beyond.

"At our core, we believe that helping people shouldn't be hard, so we build software that makes it easy," said Johnson.

The funds will be used to further Bugle's mission to double volunteering in the US by 2030, and worldwide by 2036. Doubling volunteering globally will provide an additional $1.2T in social services annually. Today, Bugle's volunteer management software is empowering hundreds of nonprofits and NGOs across the United States and six countries across the world.

"Launch Tennessee and our InvestTN fund is committed to supporting Tennessee startups and entrepreneurs and we are thrilled to invest in Bugle, a veteran-led company with strong roots in our state," said Chief Investment Officer of Launch Tennessee Eller Kelliher. "Ryan's military background and dedication to service exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit we seek to foster. I am confident in Bugle's ability to scale and make a lasting impact in Tennessee and beyond."

"It's been a privilege to support Ryan and Bugle through our Veteran Entrepreneur Program," said PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren. "As a veteran-led company solving real challenges for nonprofits, it is a prime example of the innovative startups we seek to elevate. This funding is a testament to the strength of their vision and execution."

About Bugle

Bugle is a Nashville-based volunteer management software company that specializes in empowering nonprofit community outreach. Focused on providing innovative solutions to streamline volunteer coordination, our software enables nonprofits to significantly increase their efficiency and impact. Our unique platform allows nonprofits to quickly organize events, capture volunteer data, and turn community outreach into fundraising success. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.buglevolunteers.com.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

About Launch Tennessee

As Tennessee's hub for startups and innovation, Launch Tennessee's mission is to empower innovators across Tennessee by providing capital, commercialization and connections. As a public-private partnership, Launch Tennessee is uniquely positioned to provide direct investment while also supporting collaboration among founders, investors, researchers, the private sector, and government. Launch Tennessee manages the state of Tennessee's SSBCI Equity Program, InvestTN, a $70M fund dedicated to making venture investments in Tennesse-located startups and early-stage companies.

