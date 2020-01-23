Bugsnag Delivers Application Stability Management to Dozens of Industry Leaders and Fortune 500 Companies in 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugsnag Inc., an application stability management pioneer, today announced that during the past year it added dozens of new global industry leaders and Fortune 500 companies to its customer roster, including Chick-Fil-A, Warner Brother Games, DISH Network, Peloton, Etsy, J.B. Hunt, Mailchimp, Nubank, Duo Security, Rakuten and Strava. These companies rely on Bugsnag's best-in-class error monitoring and stability solution to accelerate innovation, improve developer productivity, and stabilize the health of mobile, web, and backend apps.

With the addition of these new customers, which included 22% of 2019 tech IPOs, Bugsnag's enterprise revenue grew by 115% year-over-year. The company's full stack stability monitoring solution processed 1.6 trillion sessions in 2019, detecting 185 billion errors in code and enabling engineer organizations to prioritize 1.2 million errors that would have significant impacts on the operation of their applications.

"As companies are increasingly under pressure to ship products at lightning speed, there's a greater risk of bugs that could impact user experience and ultimately, the company's brand," said James Smith, CEO and co-founder at Bugsnag. "Now, more than ever, it's critical for engineering organizations to have visibility into how and why crashes occur, so they can take corrective measures, and deliver better products and innovate faster. From the latest hot IPOs to global enterprises, more companies are realizing the benefits of Bugsnag to help them identify and prioritize which errors need to be fixed as they relate to their customers' success."

These companies, and other existing customers, continue to achieve greater efficiency, cleaner code and improved stability through their use of Bugsnag. For example, HotelTonight saves 40 hours per month finding and fixing bugs, and maintains a 1% error budget, thanks to Bugsnag. Lyft utilizes Bugsnag's two-way sync integrations to ship new product features 40% faster. And, Yelp achieves a 99.98% stability target using Bugsnag to improve mobile app stability.

Significant Product Enhancements in 2019

Bugsnag extended its leadership in application stability management with several new and enhanced offerings, including:

Advancing its best-in-class support for mobile and gaming apps. Among the new features available are Android Application Not Responding (ANR) detection; Out of Memory (OOM) crash detection on native iOS, React Native and Unity apps; greater visibility into crashes and errors while using Expo apps; integration with Cocos2dx, a cross platform game framework, and Hermes, a new JavaScript engine for React Native.

Partnering with enterprises to meet privacy, security and availability requirements. Bugsnag introduced Clustered On-Premise to extend the capabilities of the existing industry-leading Standard On-Premise solution, enabling organizations to scale Bugsnag across multiple machines for high availability and high volume error processing. The company also introduced Encrypted SAML for customers using single sign on (SSO), allowing them to configure their SSO provider to encrypt SAML assertions.

Driving stability management as a standard key performance indicator (KPI) across engineering organizations. Bugsnag introduced stability targets, which enable organizations to configure their target and critical stability scores so they can understand how they are tracking against their application stability SLAs and SLOs. Other enhancements include feature flag, A/B test and experiment stability monitoring, as well as the ability to view individual builds and their stability scores.

Enhancing user experience in the dashboard to further simplify debugging workflows. Changes include easy management of uploaded mapping files for symbolication of stack traces; the ability to copy data from Bugsnag and paste elsewhere; and retaining preferred settings in the dashboard so users can easily return to their preferred view of data in Bugsnag.

To support its growth, Bugsnag expanded its management team in 2019, with the addition of Kirti Dewan as vice president of Marketing, and John Skubel as vice president of Sales. Dewan brings more than 20 years of tech marketing experience, having worked at Orbitera (acquired by Google Cloud), AppDirect, Engine Yard and VMware. Skubel brings 13 years of enterprise sales experience from roles at Duo Security and ClearSlide Inc, where he was instrumental in driving triple digit growth.

About Bugsnag

Bugsnag is a pioneer in application stability management. We make error monitoring actionable and help enterprises and small businesses stabilize, prioritize, and fix bugs. As a full stack solution, we are recognized for our best-in-class support for mobile applications. Bugsnag empowers software development, client observability, and release management teams to make data-driven decisions on when to build features versus fix bugs. Organizations experience significant ROI due to faster innovation led by developer efficiencies and improved customer experiences. We process over 1 billion crash reports every day from applications worldwide and more than 5,000 industry leading brands including Airbnb, Slack, Pinterest, Lyft, Yelp and Pandora use Bugsnag as their daily dashboard. Based in San Francisco, Bugsnag is backed by GV (Google Ventures), Benchmark Capital, and Matrix Partners. For more information, visit www.bugsnag.com.

