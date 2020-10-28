Bugsnag Launches New Analytics to Provide Comprehensive Insights into User Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugsnag Inc., an application stability management pioneer, today announced availability of user stability analytics, which will help developers gain a clearer understanding of how application errors are impacting the user experience and other key performance indicators (KPIs) for the business, as well as offer insights on whether to fix bugs or build new features.

"How your web and mobile apps perform in the real-world has a direct impact on user engagement, retention and, ultimately, business growth," said James Smith, Bugsnag co-founder and CEO. "The addition of user stability analytics will offer developers a holistic picture, in which they can correlate stability with other business metrics. With this information, developers can align release plans with their overall business goals to ensure a top-notch user experience."

Combined with existing session stability analytics, the new user stability tool offers comprehensive insights into application health. It enables developers to:

Track the health of applications in instances where a small number of users are experiencing a large number of crashes

Set user stability targets, including target stability (SLO) and critical stability (SLA)

Decide when a release is ready to be rolled out to a larger subset of users based on how stability compares to targets

Correlate with other user-based metrics, such as daily active users, average revenue per user (ARPU), conversion, churn, retention and app store rating to understand how application stability is impacting business growth

The new user stability analytics are available to Bugsnag customers on the Standard or Enterprise plan. Customers monitoring mobile and web applications will see both user and session stability analytics side-by-side, including 30-day application stability scores and trends in the Stability Center, plus stability scores per release and 30-day release stability and adoption trends in the Releases Dashboard. When setting stability targets, they can choose between session stability or the new user stability metric.

About Bugsnag

Bugsnag is a pioneer in application stability management. We make error monitoring actionable and help enterprises and small businesses stabilize, prioritize and fix bugs. As a full stack solution, we are recognized for our best-in-class support for mobile applications. Bugsnag empowers software development, client observability and release management teams to make data-driven decisions on when to build features versus fix bugs. Organizations experience significant ROI due to faster innovation led by developer efficiencies and improved customer experiences. We process over 1 billion crash reports every day from applications worldwide and more than 5,000 industry leading brands including Airbnb, Slack, Pinterest, Lyft, Yelp and Pandora use Bugsnag as their daily dashboard. Based in San Francisco, Bugsnag is backed by GV (Google Ventures), Benchmark Capital and Matrix Partners. For more information, visit www.bugsnag.com.

