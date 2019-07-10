BUHO Introduces First-Ever Sustainable E-Commerce Hub

The company speaks to the vast community of those who base purchases upon social and environmental impact – which makes up 1/3 of all consumers. In doing so, BUHO emerges as a trusted and safe shopping environment, upholding majority partnerships with Certified B corporations, sourcing ethically from vintage outfitters, and showcasing top brands who share its values, including Toms, Boyish Denim, LACAUSA, Corridor, Taylor Stitch, MATE the label, Nisolo, and many more.

Additionally, BUHO actively engages consumers with an easy and revolutionary "Upcycling Program." Each purchase includes a pre-paid return label for the shipment of old and unwanted personal clothing items. By participating in this program, approved returns grant a $10 store credit on the next $50 purchase. Meanwhile, returned clothes will be divided and donated to select charities. Unqualified items become stored for recycling in a forthcoming factory to engineer a new yarn from the materials beginning in 2020. This circular purchase drastically minimizes the amount of textiles disposed of in landfills and gives new life to fabrics.

BUHO's consolidated marketplace also includes benefits such as carbon neutral shipping partners, and fully compostable packaging and plantable seed tags. All products made from artisans receive fair prices for their work and creations in a value highlighted fair trade.

Following over 15 years in Business Development and Marketing, CEO and Founder Maria Casey endeavored to provide an alternative to traditional e-commerce. "BUHO was born out of the desire to make it easy to shop good," Casey shared. "We've already done the hard work for our customers, uniting the world's best ethical brands in one place. The team has been working non-stop to get only the best brands that do good for our people and our planet." Igniting a new era, BUHO democratizes sustainability and delivers e-commerce with a conscience.

Shop Good at BUHO, visit the site HERE.

SOURCE BUHO