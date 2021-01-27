Build-A-Bear Radio Brings Innovative Programs And TikTok Talent To Growing Audience

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Radio, a top family-focused radio station on the iHeart platform, announced the premiere of two new shows to its weekly lineup – Now Playing with The Sharpe Family Singers, a countdown show with a creative take, and Build-A-Biz, a podcast-inspired interview show for the "kidtrepreneur" in all of us.

Premiering on January 30, these fun, family-friendly programs were developed to energize and inspire the station's growing listenership of nearly a half a million people per month while attracting new fans to the popular station.

Now Playing with the Sharpe Family Singers features the TikTok-famed Sharpe Family Singers as they reveal their top song choices for the theme of the week while adding a fun and a unique twist that the Sharpe Family is known for. Build-A-Biz is hosted by a successful young entrepreneur who will share conversations on air with other young entrepreneurs or entrepreneurs that launched kid-focused businesses. The premiere interview will be with Maxine Clark, the founder of Build-A-Bear Workshop, to share her story and how she had an idea that revolutionized retail and created a brand beloved by millions around the world.

"We are thrilled with the growing success of Build-A-Bear Radio and the venue that it provides to connect directly with our fans. With a combination of popular but family-friendly song selections and engaging programming, we are creating new and fresh ways to engage with the broader Build-A-Bear family. Given that our listenership has expanded at a rapid pace in recent months, we are focused on keeping our programming fresh and engaging, so it is the perfect time to add Now Playing with the Sharpe Family Singers and Build-A-Biz to the lineup," said Sharon Price John, Build-A-Bear Workshop president and chief executive officer.

Tune in each Saturday at 9am PT/12pm ET for Now Playing with the Sharpe Family Singers as this talented musical family celebrates a seasonal and topical theme every week! Best known for their TikTok channel and viral videos, the Sharpe Family of dad Ron, mom Barbra, and siblings Samantha, Logan, and twins Aidan and Connor, have amassed more than 5 million followers and 100 million+ likes with over 700 million views with their take on the classic American family band and fun, family-friendly videos. Join the Sharpe Family as they reveal their top 5 picks to celebrate the theme of the week, host fun games and conversations, and put their signature Sharpe Family twist on classic songs.

Build-A-Biz is a show developed to inspire kids and teens to follow their passions and apply entrepreneurial thinking to their everyday lives. Host Isabel Bercaw, a 19-year old entrepreneur and co-founder of Da Bomb Bath, a multi-million-dollar bath and body product company, interviews entrepreneurs of all ages about how they started their venture, their experience in their field of expertise, and the lessons and advice they have for others. Featuring guests such as Build-A-Bear Founder Maxine Clark, Ashley & Emma from TikTok's We Wear Cute, and best-selling author Patty Rodriguez, Build-A-Biz will air new episodes each week on Saturday at 1pm PT/4pm ET.

Build-A-Bear Radio is a streaming radio station with fun for the whole family! With top songs by established and emerging pop artists, Build-A-Bear Radio features family-friendly music both kids and parents love. Build-A-Bear Radio is available on iHeartRadio Family, a stand-alone app custom-designed just for kids featuring music and radio stations perfect for families.

The deals with the Sharpe Family Singers and Isabel Bercaw were put together through Foundation Media Partners.

About Build-A-Bear®:

Build-A-Bear® is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. Build-A-Bear Workshop® has over 450 stores worldwide where Guests can create customizable furry friends, including corporately-managed stores in the United States, Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom, and franchise stores in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico and the Middle East. Buildabear.com is the online destination for unique furry-friend gifts, featuring The Bear-Builder™, a shopping configurator that helps create customized gift options. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted a total revenue of $336.6 million in fiscal 2018.

