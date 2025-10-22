Build-A-Bear Workshop Appoints Carmen Flores as Senior Vice President of eCommerce & Digital Experiences

Former LEGO VP, eCommerce and Montblanc Head of Digital to lead the brand's next chapter of global digital growth

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), the iconic retail experience known for adding a little more heart to life, today announced the appointment of Carmen Flores as Senior Vice President, eCommerce & Digital Experiences.

Carmen Flores, VP eCommerce & Digital Experiences, Build-A-Bear

Flores will be responsible for leading the continued expansion of Build-A-Bear's eCommerce business and defining the company's global digital experience strategy. Partnering closely with the Brand and Technology teams, she will strengthen engagement and deliver personalized, seamless interactions that bring the brand's signature joy and emotional connection to life across all channels. Carmen will report directly to David Henderson, Chief Revenue Officer.

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome Carmen to the Build-A-Bear family," said David Henderson, Chief Revenue Officer, Build-A-Bear Workshop. "Her extensive experience and forward-thinking approach to digital transformation are exactly what we need as we continue to scale our reach and elevate the guest journey across all channels. We look forward to her leadership in advancing our e-commerce platform and enhancing our digital experiences."

"Build-A-Bear has created one of the most beloved brands, defined by its deep emotional connection with consumers," said Carmen Flores. "I'm thrilled to join the company and honored to build upon its success by delivering world-class digital experiences that deepen engagement and feel as joyful and personal as our Workshops. The opportunity for eCommerce growth is vast, and I look forward to unleashing its full potential alongside this great team."

Flores is a seasoned digital commerce executive with more than a decade of leadership experience driving transformation and growth across global consumer brands. She joins Build-A-Bear following senior roles at The LEGO Group, where she led digital growth at unprecedented scale across the Americas through an omnichannel transformation and modernized the brand's digital ecosystem, and at Richemont, where she relaunched Montblanc's digital business through a full replatforming to elevate the customer experience. Earlier in her career, she held eCommerce roles at L'Oréal USA, where she drove triple-digit growth for major beauty brands on Amazon.

About Build-A-Bear

Since its beginning in 1997, Build-A-Bear has evolved to become a beloved multi-generational brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life," where guests of all ages make their own "furry friends" in celebration and commemoration of life moments. Guests create their own stuffed animals by participating in the stuffing, dressing, accessorizing, and naming of their own teddy bears and other plush toys based on the Company's own intellectual property and in conjunction with a variety of best-in-class licenses. The hands-on and interactive nature of our more than 600 company-owned, partner-operated and franchise experience locations around the world, combined with Build-A-Bear's pop-culture appeal, often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection with consumers and has enabled the Company to expand beyond its retail stores to include e-commerce sales on www.buildabear.com and non-plush branded consumer categories via out-bound licensing agreements with leading manufacturers, as well as the creation of engaging content via Build-A-Bear Entertainment (a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.). The brand's newest communications campaign, "The Stuff You Love," commemorates more than a quarter-century of creating cherished memories worldwide. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted consolidated total revenues of $496.0 million for fiscal 2024. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com .

