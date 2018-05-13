Build a Digital Workplace With Newgen OmniDocs 10.0

Newgen OmniDocs 10.0 offers extensive configuration capabilities, allowing customers to personalize the ECM system as per their business, departments, teams, and users. This enables organizations to drive ECM adoption while making departments more efficient and users more productive.

"The suite offers smart tools to capture content from multiple sources, manage it in a secure centralized repository and make information accessible via content-centric processes. It offers flexibility to access or deliver content over mobile and cloud, creating a highly connected and digital workplace," said Diwakar Nigam, Chairman and Managing Director, Newgen Software.

Key enhancements offered by the platform include:

Easy Search Enhancements: Enables faster information access with federated and intuitive search capabilities, such as auto-suggestion, hit highlighting, and others. Optimizes search queries by removing redundant words and phrases

OmniProcess Wizard: Offers no-code wizard-based design and deployment of document processes across multiple departments and teams with multi-level linear workflows

OmniProcess Reports: Helps monitor document processing performance of employees with out-of-the-box visual reports. Tracks document process KPIs such as the number of documents or folders uploaded, verified or approved by users

Google Drive and SharePoint integration: Enables collaborative content creation via Google Drive interface with OmniDocs. Allows archival directly from SharePoint to OmniDocs

OmniDocs 10.0 is highly scalable with large-scale enterprise deployments, managing billions of documents. It has use cases across verticals, such as Banking, BPO, Insurance, Telecom, Healthcare, Legal, Public Sector and others.

About Newgen Software Technologies Limited:

Newgen Software Technologies Limited, listed in India on National Stock Exchanges (NSE: NEWGEN) and BSE Ltd. (BSE: 540900), is a provider of Business Process Management, Enterprise Content Management and Customer Communication Management platforms with large, mission-critical solutions deployed at the world's leading banks, governments, BPOs & IT companies, insurance firms and healthcare organizations.

