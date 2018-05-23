Build a safe, disaster-resilient home with NUDURA

"The NUDURA line of Insulated Concrete Forms consists of two panels of Expanded Polystyrene foam (EPS) with a hollow core in between. The panels are held tightly together by a patented web system, and can be stacked on top of each other in a way similar to Lego blocks. These structures are then able to withstand some of Mother Nature's worst," says Keven Rector, Technical Services Manager at NUDURA.

NUDURA ICFs can endure winds of up to 402 kph (250 mph) and the non-toxic fire retardant expanded polystyrene foam provides a fire protection rating of up to 4 hours. Designed to not only protect against the elements, these forms also provide environmental benefits through waste reduction and energy conservation.

To learn more about how NUDURA can get you in a safe, disaster resilient home visit www.nudura.com.

SOURCE NUDURA