Build A Security Operations Career with GIAC's New Cyber Security Certification

GIAC's New Cyber Security Certification is designed to help build your security operations career Tweet this

The GIAC Security Operations Certified (GSOC) certification is designed to confirm that practitioners are well-versed in the essential blue team incident response tools and techniques needed to run a security operations center (SOC). GSOC-certified practitioners have proven essential knowledge needed by today's enterprises in the following areas:

SOC monitoring and incident response using incident management systems, threat intelligence platforms, and SIEMs

Analysis and defense against the most common enterprise-targeted attacks

Designing, automating, and enriching security operations to increase efficiency

John Hubbard, author of the affiliated SANS Institute SEC450 course, says, "The GIAC Security Operations Certified (GSOC) is a comprehensive certification covering the conceptual and practical skills for working on a modern cyber defense team. It is a certification that helps defenders differentiate themselves as someone who not only understands security operations but can also continuously improve and lift up any team they are a part of. Holders of the GSOC can proudly demonstrate their dedication to gaining a deep understanding of the mental models, processes, tools, and data required to excel in a modern security operations role. I'm incredibly excited for the availability of the GSOC and view it as an important step towards standardization of security operations team training for the information security industry."

Earning the GSOC certification is highly recommended for anyone starting a career on the blue team, as well as security analysts, incident investigators, security engineers and architects, and technical security managers. GSOC will also benefit SOC managers looking to gain additional technical perspective on how to improve analysis quality, reduce turnover, and run an efficient SOC.

The GSOC certification is now available to the public and open for registration. Get GSOC certified today to prove you have what it takes to build your security operations career.

About GIAC Certifications

GIAC Certifications is a cyber security certification body known for providing the highest standard in information security certification. GIAC certifications are accredited under the IEC/ISO/ANSI 17024 quality standard for certifying bodies. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates employee qualifications with a portfolio of more than 35 hands-on, technical information security certifications.

About SANS Institute

SANS is the most trusted and the largest provider of training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 50 different cyber security training courses globally, live and online.

SOURCE GIAC Certifications