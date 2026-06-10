Build AI-Ready Pharma R&D to Accelerate Drug Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how AI and unified data platforms accelerate compliant R&D and improve drug development in regulated pharma. The featured speaker will share lessons from real-world case studies. Attendees will gain insight into building an AI-ready foundation for future innovation.

TORONTO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharma R&D is at a crossroads: the pressure to accelerate innovation, ensure compliance and manage fragmented data has never been greater. This webinar explores how leading organizations are operationalizing AI across discovery and development, without compromising scientific rigor or compliance.

Attendees will learn how agentic AI, unified data platforms and digital twins are transforming the pace and quality of research. The featured speaker will examine real-world case studies from customers, showing how modular AI platforms and predictive analytics are driving faster, safer and more compliant drug development.

The webinar will explore how organizations are building AI fluency into workflows and creating a foundation for scalable innovation.

For R&D leaders, clinical trial teams, regulatory affairs professionals and digital transformation teams, this session will clarify how to move from fragmented manual processes to a cohesive agentic operating model.

Register for this webinar to learn how AI-ready R&D can accelerate innovation and improve drug development in regulated pharma. This webinar is part of 4-part series.

Join Elena Bonfiglioli, Global Business Leader Healthcare, Pharma and Life Sciences International Clinical Applications GM, Microsoft, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 11:30am EDT (5:30pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Build AI-Ready Pharma R&D to Accelerate Drug Development.

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