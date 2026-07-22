Accelerate Cell Culture Media Development with Automated Cell Analysis, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into how rapid, automated viable cell density measurements can improve cell culture media development efficiency. The featured speakers will share ways to increase the design of experiment throughput with high-speed analysis and streamlined data workflows. Attendees will learn how tailored inspection profiles can support method optimization across multiple cell types. The speakers will also discuss why accurate measurements across a broad range of cell densities are important for reliable media development results.

TORONTO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell culture media development relies heavily on accurate measurements of viable cell density to rigorously optimize media for improved cell growth. The ability to automate viable cell density measurements can increase the speed and throughput of media development. This webinar explores practical use cases for automated viable cell density analysis in cell culture media development.

The featured speakers will discuss how rapid viable cell density analysis can increase the output of design-of-experiment workflows and support semi-automated statistical analysis. They will also examine the optimization of different cell inspection profiles for multiple cell types, as well as the use of in-line dilution and measurement accuracy over a range of cell densities.

Attendees will learn how automated cell analysis can help improve media development efficiency, streamline data workflows and maintain confidence in results across different cell culture conditions.

Register for this webinar to learn how cell culture media development can be accelerated with automated viable cell density analysis.

Join Elizabeth Abraham, Product Manager, BioProfile; and Sofia Pezoa, PhD, Senior Scientist, Lucius Labs, for the live webinar on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST / EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerate Cell Culture Media Development with Automated Cell Analysis.

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