Standardizing Immune-Related AE Management in Global Oncology Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into efficient cross-functional coordination to support successful immune-related adverse event (irAE) management. The featured speakers will share standardized approaches to ir-AE guidelines and grading. Attendees will learn how improved ir-AE management can lead to better patient safety and retention.

Visit www.premier-research.com

TORONTO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunotherapy has transformed the oncology treatment landscape, offering more targeted and durable approaches across a growing range of malignancies. However, unlike traditional cancer treatments, immune-based therapies introduce a unique spectrum of immune-related adverse events (irAEs) that can significantly impact patient safety, trial continuity and overall program success if not managed effectively1.

In this webinar, attendees will learn practical strategies for adverse event management in oncology clinical trials, with a focus on immune-based therapies. The expert speakers will discuss the importance of cross-functional collaboration among sponsors, medical monitors and investigative sites. The session will also examine the role of standardized irAE grading and management guidelines, as well as how technology and site training can improve consistency, patient retention and site confidence.

Register for this webinar to gain actionable insights into how proactive irAE management can help protect promising oncology assets while supporting safer, more efficient trial execution.

Join experts from Premier Research, Gwyn Bebb, MD, PhD, SVP, Head of Medical Affairs and Medical Oncology Strategy Lead; and Salini Naidu, MD, Senior Medical Director III, Medical Oncology and Oncology Strategy, Medical Affairs, for the live webinar on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Standardizing Immune-Related AE Management in Global Oncology Trials.

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