Build an Adaptive, Skills-based Workforce with Eightfold AI Talent Design

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI , the leader in Gen AI talent intelligence, today announced the availability of Eightfold Talent Design. In today's work environment, critical skills emerge rapidly, and existing ones quickly become obsolete. Many current and legacy HR systems do not possess the scale or power to track and adapt to these changes, relying on manual and often inaccurate input to track skill evolution. However, recent advances in artificial intelligence, including Gen AI, have made it possible to identify and close skill gaps in any industry.

"Talent Design gets everyone in your organization facing the same direction – forward. Thriving businesses must be able to stay agile and upskill themselves as their goals change, and employees are seeking a path to take control of their careers," said Chano Fernandez, Co-CEO of Eightfold AI. "It is only through advances in artificial intelligence that it is possible to identify and solve for critical skill gaps across your entire organization. Deep visibility into your workforce's current capability and future growth is a powerful and valuable differentiator for our customers."

Talent Design is a new approach to understanding, developing and deploying the skills of the workforce. Now, business leaders can attain a complete understanding of their team's skills as they evolve, as well as unify, design, and standardize a common skills vocabulary in their organization. Using a dynamic self-learning framework and real-time market insights, Talent Design identifies skill gaps and updates existing roles with new suggested skills based on company, industry, and overall market skills trends and prevalence.

As a result, every organization using Eightfold Talent Design benefits from a skills-first approach that encourages the discovery of critical skills, aligns them with business requirements, and gives employees and managers alike the agility to adapt and future-proof themselves. For the first time, organizations can use skill design, role design, and market insights to bring the following capabilities to their team:

Use the power of Gen AI to efficiently manage a skills catalog to discover and identify new and rising skills within any industry.

Update roles automatically with the latest skills based on hiring history and employee profiles, ensuring role descriptions remain accurate and relevant.

Analyze internal and external insights to view trends, market prevalence, and identify opportunities for hiring, upskilling, and reskilling.

Boost talent potential and performance by closing the skills gap and creating a skills-centric role architecture aligned with market insights.

Calibrate open positions in a role library with relevant skills and in-demand competencies to reflect the skills and experience needed for each role.

Design resilient and adaptable roles that anticipate market shifts and equip your workforce with the skills that will meet the needs of tomorrow.

Eightfold Talent Design transforms the HR function into a strategic competitive differentiator. Eightfold is proud to champion AI compliance and security at every opportunity.

