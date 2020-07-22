BUILD and SEED SPOT Partner to Support the Future of Social Entrepreneurship for High School Students

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two entrepreneurial nonprofit organizations are partnering to provide greater impact to communities across the country. After a competitive RFP process, SEED SPOT has chosen BUILD.org to acquire the High School arm of their work. BUILD will lead the next generation of impact-driven entrepreneurs by expanding on the impact the SEED SPOT's High School program has made over the last 6 years. BUILD.org will now own and manage the SEED SPOT High School Curriculum, deploying it to schools nationally.

BUILD ( www.build.org ) and SEED SPOT ( www.seedspot.org ) anticipate that this partnership will create a robust pipeline of entrepreneurship education to create long term impact and support for High School social entrepreneurs and their communities across the nation. In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has paralyzed business everywhere, BUILD and SEED SPOT believe that supporting the future of entrepreneurship is critical to America's recovery.

BUILD was selected to carry on SEED SPOT's High School Program based on strong mission alignment, proving that they have the expertise and ability to double the previous reach of the SEED SPOT High School program. BUILD connects the dots between school and the real world by helping students from under-resourced communities launch real businesses that generate real profits, and by connecting students to a network of caring adult mentors.

By merging SEED SPOT's High School program's focus on social and career & technical focus (CTE) on impact-driven entrepreneurship with BUILD's Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Skills, youth are positioned to gain a portfolio of 21st century skills that will enable them to achieve further career and life success. The goal of this social entrepreneurial experience is for students to see themselves as change-agents, entrepreneurs, and innovators ready to tackle any problem they are passionate about, whether during the program or beyond, thus closing the opportunity gap through education.

"We could not be more proud to pass the impact of the SEED SPOT High School Curriculum to BUILD to activate our nation's educators and the student vision they catalyze," said SEED SPOT CEO C'pher Gresham.

"BUILD is all about making high school education relevant to the real world," said Ayele Shakur, BUILD CEO. "BUILD's project-based learning is not only engaging for students bored with traditional classroom instruction, it has been shown to prepare them for success in the workplace."

To read the full press release, visit www.build.org/build-and-seed-spot

