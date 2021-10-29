Build Back Better Framework Supports Pennsylvania Working Families

News provided by

PA AFL-CIO

Oct 29, 2021, 16:31 ET

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Rick Bloomingdale and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder, released the following joint statement on President Biden's Build Back Better Framework:

"The Build Back Better plan is a transformational step forward for our Commonwealth and our country. The reconciliation framework is a victory for working families, saving parents and caregivers thousands of dollars, bringing good union jobs to our communities, and supporting workers' voices in the workplace. This should not be considered the end, but the beginning of a long-term path to truly build back better using union workers."

SOURCE PA AFL-CIO

Related Links

www.paaflcio.org

Also from this source

Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Stands with SFT Local 1147 Educators Ready...

Union Members Welcome U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh to...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics