BUILD Capital Partners Announces the Launch of Lane VC, A Mobility-Focused VC Firm

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BUILD Capital Partners ("BUILD") has today announced the launch of Lane VC, a new, autonomously managed venture capital firm focused on the EV market and adjacent businesses linked with the mobility industry. Lane VC succeeds BUILD Mobility and will manage the existing portfolio of BUILD Mobility, which was established in 2019 with an initial investment into XOS Trucks. Since then, the firm has seen XOS go public, and continued to invest in mobility startups in Europe and the Americas.

"At BUILD, we are serious about finding and funding companies that are making a positive impact in the world, driving positive financial results, and leading innovation in their industry. With funding to electric vehicle tech companies hitting an all-time high in 2020, the overall EV market maturing, and our success with XOS Trucks, the decision to spin out our mobility arm is another milestone in BUILD's growth. We are absolutely thrilled for Lane VC to become an independent firm," said Brent Jacobsen, Founding Partner at BUILD Capital Partners.

Lane VC aims to bring its mobility expertise, and strong track-record in successful investments to early and growth stage EV startups globally. The firm will continue to deploy capital across Europe and the Americas, primarily leading direct investment rounds with initial investments of up to $25 million. It will be led by Kasey Evans, who has led BUILD Mobility since joining BUILD in early 2019.

Kasey Evans, Managing Director of Lane VC, said: "Our move to independence represents the natural evolution of our business, which has built a track record for robust value creation in the mobility space. We are eager to keep on delivering strategic value to our limited partners, enhancing our specialized area of expertise, and working with our portfolio companies in shaping transportation innovation. Becoming an independent firm allows us to be even more agile and further accelerate the electric transformation of the mobility space."

BUILD will continue to participate in EV investments with Lane VC and looks forward to sharing in the long-term success in the ever-expanding EV sector.

About Lane VC

Lane VC (formerly known as BUILD Mobility) is one the few VC firms devoted solely to investing in entrepreneurs and companies that have the ability to improve mobility around the world. Lane has a globally diversified portfolio, both geographically and thematically within electric mobility. The firm has been an early investor in companies which have since reached unicorn status (valued at more than a billion dollars), and subsequently gone public, such as XOS Trucks. The firm has initially invested in XOS Trucks and Einride AB with a focus to invest in companies of all stages — from seed stage to late stage and across all modes of transportation.

About BUILD Capital Partners

BUILD Capital Partners is a hybrid PE/VC firm that has assets under management across a variety of alternative asset classes. BUILD is an active investment partner that works WITH entrepreneurs to build amazing things together. BUILD Capital Partners has investments allocated across several disciplines: BUILD Capital (Private Equity), BUILD Growth (Strategy Consulting & Growth Capital), BUILD Labs (Venture Studio & Business Incubator), and BUILD Impact (Social Impact & Non-Profit). Through its four complementary divisions, BUILD is able to create positive outcomes across a wide variety of asset classes, company sizes, geographic regions, and social impact initiatives.

Media Contact

Preston Andrew

801-855-9978

[email protected]

SOURCE BUILD Capital Partners