Build Change Enters a New Era of Impact on Resilient Housing, Appointing New CEO and Bolstering Senior Management Team

DENVER, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 20 years of impact in disaster-resilient housing, Build Change is entering an exciting new chapter of leadership to protect lives and livelihoods worldwide. With hundreds of thousands of homes made safer and resilience embedded into global development agendas under the leadership of Founder and CEO Elizabeth Hausler, PhD, the organization announces the appointment of Juan Caballero as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Build Change also adds new leadership roles to its Senior Management Team through the promotion of Manuela Pinilla Rodriguez to Vice President of Programs, Latin America, and hiring of Jim Mellott as Vice President of Finance and Administration.

Elizabeth Hausler Steps Aside as CEO After 20 Years of Visionary Leadership

After two decades of systems change impact, Elizabeth Hausler, PhD, Founder and CEO of Build Change, has decided to step aside. During her tenure, Elizabeth turned a bold vision into a global movement: Disaster-resilient housing has become a reality on the ground for hundreds of thousands of people, and it has made its way onto the global development agendas.

"We are profoundly grateful to Elizabeth for twenty years of unwavering dedication and visionary leadership as CEO of Build Change," said Susie Berg, Build Change Board Member and Director and Senior Corporate Counsel at Autodesk. "She has transformed and saved countless lives around the world. Her commitment to creating resilient communities through innovative and sustainable housing solutions, financial access, and policy change has not only provided safe homes but also empowered local populations with the skills and knowledge to build a better future."

Elizabeth leaves Build Change in a position of strength, with a reputation for excellence among partners, funders, and peers. She will continue to support the organization in an advisory role throughout 2025.

Juan Caballero Appointed CEO

With more than 12 years at Build Change, most recently as Chief of Programs, Juan Caballero is uniquely equipped to lead the organization into its next chapter. Under Juan's leadership, Build Change has expanded into Africa and the Middle East, achieved systems-change milestones in Colombia, and developed groundbreaking microfinance solutions in the Philippines and Indonesia.

"The board is thrilled to welcome Juan Caballero as Build Change's CEO," said Grace Hanson, Build Change Board Member and Co-Founder & CEO of Elysian Claims. "Juan brings a wealth of knowledge and a practical, inclusive approach to resilient housing. Juan's twelve-year tenure at Build Change and his track record of successfully managing global programs along with his dedication to sustainable development make him the perfect leader to guide us into a new era of innovation and impact."

"I'm honored to take on this role and carry forward Elizabeth's vision of a world where every home is resilient," said Juan. "This is a pivotal moment for Build Change as we scale our impact on resilient housing. Our team has matured and is energized as this cause gains momentum globally."

New Vice President Roles Added to Senior Management Team

Manuela Pinilla Rodriguez, an expert in disaster risk management and resilience building, has been promoted to Vice President of Programs, Latin America. Previously serving as Latin America Programs Director and Colombia Country Director, Manuela has led efforts in post-disaster response, land rights, and housing accessibility across national and international landscapes. Her human-centered approach and extensive expertise will drive innovative solutions to address complex challenges in the region.

Jim Mellott joins Build Change as Vice President of Finance and Administration, bringing over 35 years of experience in non-profit financial leadership, including a distinguished career at Habitat for Humanity International. Jim's deep understanding of aligning financial strategy with organizational vision will ensure Build Change's continued growth and operational excellence.

Celebrating 20 Years of Impact

Since its founding in 2004, Build Change has raised nearly $70 million, leveraged hundreds of millions in better housing investments, and advanced resilient housing systems worldwide. With these appointments on the leadership team, the organization is poised to build on its 20-year legacy and drive even greater impact.

Build Change is the global leader in systems change for resilient housing. Our engineers, builders, coders, policy advocates, and lending partners are providing urgently needed housing solutions in the world's most disaster-prone countries. Shifting power to families since 2004, Build Change has safeguarded over $5.2 billion in housing infrastructure assets across Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, improving the lives of over 1.4 million people by building new or retrofitting more than 282,000 buildings, at a cost of $51 per safer person.

Learn more at www.buildchange.org

Media Contact:

Angie Henderson Moncada

angie@buildchange.org

(720) 251-2724

