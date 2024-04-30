Build Change Welcomes New Board Member and Leaders

Diverse expertise will support impact as organization continues to scale

DENVER, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Build Change welcomes a new board member and two new members of its senior management team: Susie Berg, Director and Senior Corporate Counsel at Autodesk was appointed to the board of directors effective February 6, 2024; Abby Robinson joined Build Change in February as Director of Strategic Partnerships, and Angie Henderson Moncada joined as VP of Communications earlier this month. These new leaders provide expertise that will enable Build Change to deliver impact and raise money by enhancing digital client experience, deepening community-driven collaboration, and sharing powerful stories.

Build Change welcomes a new board member and two new members of its senior management team. Post this Build Change welcomes new board member Susie Berg as well as new Director of Strategic Partnerships Abby Robinson and new VP of Communications Angie Henderson Moncada.

Build Change's board of directors now includes professionals and entrepreneurs from the insurance, technology, and social innovation sectors who provide guidance and share best practices from their respective industries. The senior management team is now made up of seasoned leaders in Engineering, Finance, Technology, Administration, Programs, Fund Development, Advocacy, and Communications who combine fresh perspectives from a variety of industries with long tenures at Build Change.

"Our board of directors and senior management team are essential to scaling and funding our mission of greatly reducing deaths, injuries, and economic losses caused by housing and school collapses due to earthquakes, extreme weather, and fires," says Build Change Founder, CEO, and Interim Board Chair Dr. Elizabeth Hausler.

"I am thrilled to welcome each of these impressive women to Build Change. In addition to bringing deep technical expertise to their new roles, they also exemplify our other core principles : equality, curiosity, tenacity, optimism, and urgency," Hausler says. "Their appointments couldn't come at a better time as we open up new financing channels for homeowners, offer AI-enhanced digital products to support builders and governments, and collaborate with key partners to expand our impact into new countries. It's an exhilarating time as we celebrate 20 years of impact this year with exciting campaigns ahead."

Susie Berg, Board Member

Susie Berg serves as Director and Senior Corporate Counsel at Autodesk where she supports eCommerce and the digital customer experience, helping to open new growth pathways including the use of AI as it relates to a customer's digital experience. "I am honored to join the board of Build Change and thrilled to use my legal expertise to collaborate on leveraging AI, and advanced technologies to embed resilience into housing in communities around the globe," says Berg.

Abby Robinson, Director of Strategic Partnerships

Abby Robinson exudes a blend of global insight and grassroots dedication. With a dynamic career spanning impactful roles with Atlas Corps, AmeriCorps, and DC Central Kitchen, she has forged partners across sectors including with the U.S. Department of State, American Express Foundation, and Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. Robinson's journey demonstrates a relentless commitment to community-driven change. "I am guided by a simple yet profound mantra: Make it big," says Robinson. "This ethos inspires people and organizations to harness their potential for the betterment of their communities. It frames my approach joining Build Change as we develop and nurture new and existing strategic partnerships around the globe."

Angie Henderson Moncada, VP of Communications

Angie Henderson Moncada is a brand storyteller who has spent more than two decades advocating for resilience. She has held senior communications and marketing roles at FM Global, Munich Re, Citi, and the American Red Cross, leading campaigns to help people and organizations predict and mitigate the impacts of climate change, expand into new markets, develop partnerships with innovative startups, finance social and economic progress, and prepare for and respond to natural disasters. "Joining Build Change allows me to roll up my sleeves and make a real impact on issues that I have cared deeply about throughout my career. I am excited to collaborate with so many smart and visionary colleagues and partners around the globe to help tell the story of the great work of this amazing organization."

About Build Change – Build Change is the global leader in systems change for resilient housing. Our engineers, builders, coders, policy advocates, and lending partners are providing urgently needed housing solutions in the world's most disaster-prone countries. Shifting power to families since 2004, Build Change has safeguarded over $4.7 billion in housing infrastructure assets across Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia-Pacific, improving the lives of over 1.17 million people by building new or retrofitting more than 230,000 buildings, at a cost of $58 per safer person. Learn more at www.buildchange.org or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Angie Henderson Moncada

[email protected]

SOURCE Build Change