Build Core Strength in Just Minutes a Day - Fitness Expert and Professional Physical Therapist, Dr. Jonathan Su, Publishes Latest Science-Based Guide

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jonathan Su announced the publication of his newest guide aimed at helping people build a solid muscular core quickly; simultaneously alleviating pain and improving posture to optimize performance in one's daily activities. "6-Minute Core Strength" is written by a fitness expert and bestselling author whose career has helped increase fitness accessibility for thousands of exercise enthusiasts and average folks alike – regardless of age, weight, or fitness level. The book is available for purchase via Amazon.

"Most people think of the core as simply the rectus abdominis muscles, otherwise known as the 'six-pack' muscles on the front of the abdomen," said Dr. Su. "But your core is much more than that. The core is the center of your body and it's made up of layers of muscles that surround the front, the sides, and the back of your torso. The core is essential for just about every movement we do and activity we perform. This is true for people of all ages and fitness levels in daily life and sports activities."

Synopsis: Having a strong core can improve posture, relieve aches and pains, prevent falls, and help people feel more capable and confident in their body. "6-Minute Core Strength" takes readers step-by-step through the simple science of building core strength quickly, safely, and effectively, with little or no equipment. The guide covers:

The muscles that make up the core and why they require a different training approach than traditional strength training.

The importance of "core awareness" and "core bracing" during core exercises and most everyday movements, with simple steps to mastering both.

Over 25 of the most effective exercises readers can do at home using little or no equipment, including variations to match any fitness level.

Workouts to address specific goals, such as improving posture, building better balance, relieving pain, and more.

"6-Minute Core Strength" is a volume packed with more than 90 illustrations and 60 videos empowering readers to move, feel, and live better than ever before as they work toward their health and fitness goals.

About Dr. Jonathan Su

Dr. Su is the co-author of the clinical textbook "Netter's Orthopaedic Clinical Examination," the bestselling author of "6-Minute Fitness at 60+," and host of the Get-Fit Guy podcast. He holds credentials as a physical therapist, an IAYT yoga therapist, and has a Master's Degree in Counseling Psychology. When he is not busy writing or working with clients, Dr. Su can be found exploring hole-in-the-wall restaurants and spending quality time outdoors with his family. Learn more about his work at: www.SixMinuteFitness.com.

