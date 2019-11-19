Build Future-ready Enterprises With Newgen at Digital Saudi 2030, Riyadh

DUBAI, U.A.E, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low code platform managing content, processes, and communication, announced that it is participating as a bronze sponsor at Digital Saudi 2030 to be held at the Prince Sultan Grand Hall, Al Faisaliah Hotel, Riyadh KSA on November 19-20, 2019.

Industry leaders and influencers can meet Newgen experts at Booth #13 to learn about Newgen's banking solutions on loan origination, account opening, trade finance, and government solutions on electronic records management, e-Gov, and citizen services. The purpose-built solutions help enterprises transform key processes by bridging silos and by driving agility into business operations.

Built on a low-code platform, the solutions are easy-to-use and offer flexibility to adapt to the changing market dynamics. Using these solutions, enterprises can stay on top of regulations and deliver superior customer experience.

"This event is an opportunity for business leaders to learn how Newgen's solutions can be leveraged to overcome the digital transformation challenges and drive continuous process improvement. Our solutions are powered with modern technologies such as RPA, AI/ML, social sensing, mobility, and analytics to help enterprises lay a solid foundation for truly digital business," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Newgen offers the only low code platform that integrates various capabilities needed to build business applications across the spectrum, through flagship products in intelligent digital automation, contextual content services, and omnichannel customer engagement.

