Build High-Performing Teams Through Organizational Transformation

MILWAUKEE, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa, now part of Mitratech, is pleased to announce a formal partnership with The Axela Group, a consulting firm specializing in leadership coaching, organizational impact consulting, and diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) consulting. Their organizational development and strategic planning services are designed to find and address systemic challenges and equip businesses with the tools to create highly engaged teams and enable lasting success.

The purpose of this partnership is to offer organizational development and DEI strategic planning services to Circa's customer base and diversity recruiting and outreach software solutions to The Axela Group's customers. In turn, this partnership will help organizations achieve ideal workplace cultures, build high-performing, diverse teams, and strong, impactful leaders.

Circa provides OFCCP compliance management and recruiting technology solutions to deliver qualified candidates on an equitable playing field for organizations to build high-performing, diverse teams. Circa is expanding its product and service offerings through meaningful partnerships as customers are seeking a more robust solution from industry leaders like Circa.

According to a Center for Creative Leadership study, 60% of leaders say their teams are NOT equipped for change. The Axela Group equips leaders with an enhanced capability for resilience and a practical framework to self-coach moving forward. Their customized trainings promote organic dialogue and enable teams to learn from one another by prioritizing trust, emotional intelligence and accountability.

"Together, Circa and The Axela Group are poised to revolutionize the way organizations operate and cultivate diverse, high-performing teams," Chris Rowland, Director of Commercialization and Strategic Partnerships, Circa said. "Our strategic partnership not only strengthens our dedication to these core values but allows us to provide leadership and organizational impact consulting services to ensure employers can unlock the full potential of their diverse talent and achieve long-lasting growth."

Alexa Beavers, Founder and CEO of The Axela Group shared, "We first connected with Circa in our work to advance Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging in the Senior Living Industry. A major challenge among operators in the industry is attracting and retaining diverse talent – so we sought a partner with innovative solutions for talent acquisition and management. Circa's technology solutions are a strong complement to The Axela Group's focus on helping humans navigate complex organizational systems to create sustainable, positive change. Together, we offer a holistic solution that opens new pathways to finding talented team members and transforms the way workplaces curate diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging -- for the people who make the organization work, and for those the organization is there to serve."

With this partnership, Circa and The Axela Group unite to provide diversity and talent acquisition solutions, organizational development and leadership coaching services. This partnership will involve joint marketing campaigns, referral initiatives, thought leadership collaboration, and a shared commitment to prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion to bring about a new era of transformation to the workplace.

About Circa

Circa is a catalyst for 21st-century companies to build high-performing diverse teams based on research that shows companies want to shift from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. The companies' robust portfolio of software solutions and unparalleled industry expertise give employers the tools and knowledge they need to radically change how they approach talent acquisition and management. The company was founded in 1994, has 5000+ customers, 15,500 community partner relationships, and in 2022 posted 8M+ jobs through its network of 600+ online employment websites. In April 2023, Circa was acquired by Mitratech, a leading global provider of legal, compliance and HR software.

About The Axela Group

The Axela Group is a certified small, women-owned consulting firm that offers customized Training, Organizational Impact Consulting, and Coaching for mid to large-size organizations, social businesses, and non-profits who are transforming themselves and the systems in which they operate for good. The Axela Group is headquartered outside of Richmond, VA and serves clients both locally and globally.

