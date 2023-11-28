Build Resonance With the South African Youth Market - GenNext Youth Behaviour Report 2023 for Young Adults (19-24 years)

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GenNext Youth Behaviour Report 2023 - Young Adults (19-24 years)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GenNext report for Young Adults, aged 19-24, provides an in-depth exploration of the driving factors behind the behavior of 1,294 young individuals and offers insights into how brands can improve their connection and understanding of this specific youth demographic. The research, employing a two-survey and three-phased methodology, involved the active participation of over 15,000 young South Africans residing in 8 out of the 9 provinces.

For Young Adults not enrolled in tertiary institutions, the report includes an online Brand Preference survey and a Youth Behavior survey. Those enrolled in educational institutions have the opportunity to complete the surveys at their respective schools.

In 2023, the Sunday Times GenNext movement marks its 19th year of delivering insights into youth brand preferences and behaviors. Recognizing the considerable interest from various organizations seeking to engage with young South Africans, the report extends its scope to address potential implications for private, public, and non-profit entities, offering a detailed perspective on both the national and provincial levels.

Additionally, the report incorporates a trend analysis that tracks the evolution of youth behavior over the past three years, spanning from 2021 to 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

Young Adults' Outlook

Young Adults' Reality

Digital Connectivity

Financial Wellness

Rights (Equality)

Infrastructure & Environment

Political System

Legal System

Young Adults' Fulfilment

Young Adults' Reality

Belonging

Self-Esteem

Physiological

Self-Actualisation

Safety & Security

Young Adults' Lifestyle & Leisure

Self-Expression

Spare-Time Activities

Lifestyle Activities

Sports & Exercise

Young Adults' Online Habits

Young Adults' Online Duration & Activities

Devices Used to access the Internet

Online Duration

Young Adults' Smartphone Ownership & Usage

Cellphone Ownership

Social Networks Participation

Entertainment on Cellphones

Learning Platforms

Playing Games

Young Adults' Finance & Retail Habits

Young Adults' Interaction with Money

Average Spending Money

Sources of Spending Money

Handling Money

Experience with Banks

Interaction with Banking Facilities

Young Adults' Retail Habits

Retail Influence

Shopping for Personal Items

Shopping for Educational Items

Shopping for Games

Fast Food & Beverages Consumption



