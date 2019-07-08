Build Smarter 2019 Conference Explores the Home Buyer Expectation Revolution

Constellation's largest annual conference will examine trends, technology, and innovation around radically-evolving home buyer expectations

TORONTO, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, the largest provider of home building software solutions and services, is excited to announce the theme of its Build Smarter 2019 Conference: The Expectation Revolution: Exploring Building Trends, Technology, and Innovation for the Evolving Home Buyer. The annual event attracts high participation from builders across the U.S. and Canada, with over 400 people in attendance last year.

Held Nov. 18-20 at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Arizona, this year's conference includes 60+ sessions spanning software training and education, exciting keynotes, product demonstrations, builder presentations, roundtable discussions, and high-value networking opportunities.

"Our goal has been to provide a truly unique opportunity for hands-on software training and highly-collaborate idea sharing – and with over 90% of last year's attendees planning to return this year, we know we're hitting the mark," said Chris Graham, Vice President at Constellation HomeBuilder Systems. "We're extremely excited about the content we've curated for this year's conference. The sessions are designed to not only help builders improve processes and increase their software ROI, but also gain insights on how to satisfy the expectations of today's highly-discerning home buyers."

The event agenda kicks off with user groups specific for various products, followed by two packed days of educational sessions and networking. Continuing the theme of home buyer expectations, Mollie Carmichael, principal with Meyers Research, will present a keynote revealing new data on buyer demographics and expectations; and demonstrations will be given of Constellation's recent product additions.

The Home Builder University track of educational sessions will return this year, as well as the extremely popular tech lab. Attendees will also have the opportunity to visit the exhibitor floor to meet with a wide array of technology sponsors, plus interact directly with Constellation leaders and specialists to gain a deeper understanding of their technology solutions.

"What we've been hearing from builders is that they are experiencing an expectation revolution, driven by home buyers that are accustomed to convenience and personalization in the digital age," said Elmira Abushayeva, director of marketing at Constellation HomeBuilder Systems. "We're excited to have a quorum of builders, industry leaders, and even actual home buyers join us to present their unique perspectives."

For more information on the conference, agenda, and registration, please visit:

https://www.constellationhb.com/Conference

About Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the largest provider of software and services in the building industry. Their innovative software solutions, available as standalone or integrated systems, empower builders with information to drive business objectives and simplify the process of building homes and condos. Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the home building software division of Constellation Software Inc., an international provider of market-leading software and services for specialized industries, which is traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

SOURCE Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

Related Links

http://www.constellationhb.com

