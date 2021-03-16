Build the Box of Your Taste Bud's Dreams with New Raisels Pick-Your-Mix Option

FOWLER, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raisels, the creators of fun-flavored Golden Raisin snacks made with real, whole fruit, is excited to announce the launch of its Pick-Your-Mix option. This new offering allows customers to pick and choose six of their favorite sweet, sour and spicy Raisels packs, to create the Raisels box of their taste bud's dreams.

Raisels

Starting on Tuesday, March 16, candy lovers, and those looking to remix their noshing, will be able to mix-and-match delicious Raisel packs to create their perfect, custom Raisels box. With flavors like sour Watermelon Shock to sweet Raspberry, or Fiesta Pineapple Chili Limón, no matter the craving, Raisels has got you covered. The classic snack is back with a twist of fun & plenty of yum: Raisels are an old school snack with new school flavor. Each pack is made with real, whole fruit and no artificial sweeteners, flavors or corn syrup, making Raisels an easy way to sneak more fruit into your kids diets or fill that sweet craving without the guilt.

"We know that food preferences are not one size fits all, which is why we wanted to offer customers a Pick-Your-Mix option," says Raisels SVP of Sales and Marketing, Jane Asmar. "At Raisels we strive to make snacking fun by creating real-fruit snacks that taste just like your favorite candies, but without the scary ingredients. Our wide range of imaginative and unique flavors are sure to satisfy any craving and with our Pick-Your-Mix option you can create your perfect mix of Raisels.'"

Raisels are available in seven unique flavors: Sour Watermelon Shock, Sour Lemon Blast, Sour Orange Burst, Sour Fruit Splash, Fiesta Pineapple Chili Limón, Tropical, and Raspberry. For more information on Raisels and to experience Raisels' Pick-Your-Mix option, visit Raisels.com.

About Raisels

Raisels are the remixed version of a favorite nostalgic snack. The vegan, gluten-free golden raisins are made with sour, sweet and spicy flavors. As a great better-for-you snack or choice for kids, Raisels are made with real fruit and no artificial sweeteners, flavors or corn syrup. Raisels believes that getting part of your daily dose of fruit can be the as fun as it is nutritious.

