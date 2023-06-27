Build to Suit Industrial Program: Customized Solutions for Light Manufacturing Facilities

CLINTON, Tenn., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hollingsworth Companies, a leading real estate development firm located in the Southeastern United States, is expanding its innovative "Build to Suit Industrial Building Program." This innovative Development Program is designed to serve "on shoring" or companies migrating to the Southern US to establish manufacturing operations.

Industrial Building Ground Breaking

At this time, with Supply Chain delays and rising Real Estate costs, businesses require an experienced team to provide flexible, purpose-built facilities that are tailored to their unique operational needs. With the Build to Suit Industrial Building Program, The Hollingsworth Companies team have experience in all aspects of the development process, from Site Selection, Design, Permitting, Construction, and Financing/Leasing to complete an Industrial facility that is optimized for a company's current needs but has the flexibility and expansion capability to support a business through future growth.

Key Features and Benefits:

Tailored Design: The Build to Suit Industrial Program provides businesses with the opportunity to collaborate closely with our experienced team of architects, construction, and project managers. Together, we develop industry specific solutions that support a client's manufacturing workflows, equipment placement, and logistical requirements. Flexibility and Scalability: Our approach ensures that industrial facilities can adapt and expand to support future customer requirements. Whether it's accommodating new equipment, optimizing workflow efficiency, or adjusting capacity, our team creates versatile spaces that grow alongside our clients' success. State-of-the-Art Infrastructure: We integrate the latest advancements in design, energy efficiency, and technological infrastructure to ensure that the Industrial Facility offers cutting-edge solutions. From modern ventilation and HVAC systems to intelligent lighting and floor design, our buildings are engineered for the long-term utility of the facility. Prime Locations: The Hollingsworth Companies have selected prime locations along major freeways to support logistics and supply chain efficiency. Our developments are strategically situated in right to work tertiary markets that provide stable, well trained, and competitive labor base. Streamlined Project Management: With our experience as project managers, we guide clients through every stage of the development process. From the initial quotation and design process to construction and final delivery, our team ensures timely execution and a seamless start up experience.

About The Hollingsworth Companies

The Hollingsworth Companies is the largest non-urban Industrial Real Estate developer and construction firm in the Southeastern United States with 125 tenants, 18 million square feet of industrial space, spread over 17 states. The Hollingsworth Companies have facilities located in Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. For more information about The Hollingsworth Companies, contact Tom Mann, Senior Vice President of Industrial Real Estate, at 865.457.3701, [email protected].

